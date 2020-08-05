STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasma Air, a Connecticut-based manufacturer and leading innovator in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions, announces that its Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) technology has passed the stringent UL 2998 standard certifying the products as ozone free. As ozone awareness increases in the air purification industry, Underwriters Laboratory (UL) has developed a new environmental standard (UL 2998) concerning the ozone output of electrostatic air cleaners. Many HVAC design engineers include this standard in their schedules and specifications when selecting an air purification system that emits zero ozone.
Plasma Air is the only bipolar ionizer company to have multiple products validated to the UL 2998 standard. "We are pleased to have our entire line of 600 and 7000 Series ionizers pass the testing with a few more products coming in the weeks ahead. We receive many health-related questions regarding ozone exposure since our solutions are often being used to combat airborne viruses, like the coronavirus," states Larry Sunshine, President of Plasma Air. "This gives our customers peace of mind knowing their indoor air is being purified without harmful byproducts. "
ABOUT PLASMA AIR
Plasma Air is the leading innovator in indoor air quality by manufacturing HVAC and portable air purification products that result in healthier, more productive indoor environments in institutional, commercial, residential, and industrial applications. The Plasma Air HVAC purification systems use highly efficient plasma ionization technology to neutralize indoor air pathogens and pollutants. Plasma Air systems have been proven in thousands of applications to provide the highest level of air quality improvement for airports, train systems, schools, hotels, casinos, arenas, offices, and homes.
Contact: Cindy Caserta, ccaserta@plasma-air.com