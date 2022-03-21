OLDSMAR, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc Lee is an accomplished senior executive with over 20 years of experience in software development, access control, building products, bio-technology, and defense sectors. He currently serves as PlateSmart CEO – an industry leader in AI driven security solutions. He has lead efforts that delivered over $1.5 billion in enterprise value in the past decade.
Prior to PlateSmart, Marc served as CEO of Compass Group Equity Partners' renewable energy platform. In that role, Marc helped create over $750 million in enterprise value through organic growth and acquisitions, resulting in a successful exit.
Marc led Allegion Plc's (NYSE: ALLE) Americas Commercial business with responsibility for 10 business units, 13 brands, and 10 manufacturing facilities totaling $1.2 Billion in revenue. While at Allegion he launched over 40 new products, led multiple acquisitions and exceeded the market and competitors in growth while greatly increasing product vitality. There he had the privilege of leading a business with the most recognized brands in the industry including Schlage, Von Duprin, LCN, Steelcraft, Republic, Falcon, Ives, and Glynn-Johnson.
He has served as Chief Executive and Chief Operations Officer for early stage bio-technology companies developing high-impact technologies through regulatory processes, clinical trials, product development, and market launch – resulting in successful exits. Marc's companies' innovations received numerous awards including a two-time winner of the Association of Professionals in Infection Control research award.
Marc was the United States' first Director of Innovation for Homeland Defense while serving at NORAD and U.S. Northern Command. As the chief technology officer for homeland defense, he led multiple programs to develop and implement game changing technologies delivering greatly enhanced operational capabilities. In that role he rapidly built strong federal interagency and state government teams with shared requirements, deploying over $600 million in government contracts. He was recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Defense for best led programs three consecutive years and appointed to Department of Defense advisory boards for Capability Development, Joint Experimentation, and Experimental Technology.
Marc is a graduate of West Point, the University of Virginia, and MIT's Sloan School of Management Executive Program. He has served as a professor at West Point and Director of Operations and Analysis at a U.S. government think tank. Marc was a career infantry officer with numerous operational assignments. A combat veteran, his awards include the Bronze Star, Combat Infantryman's Badge, and Ranger Tab.
The board of directors at PlateSmart Technologies is thrilled to introduce a leader of Marc's caliber into our organization to guide PlateSmart Technologies,
"Marc possesses the qualifications and expertise to grow the Company into an even greater, more successful, organization and to create a lasting impact within our industry," said Board Member, Kathleen Chigos, "We believe we've found the perfect individual to entrust with the organizations legacy and look forward to seeing Marc amplify PlateSmart's potential."
PlateSmart Technologies developed the original Artificial Intelligence software-only license plate recognition (LPR) solution, PlateSmart ARES®, which is compatible with virtually all video management systems (VMS) and IP cameras. Designed to function as a stand-alone tool or integrate with third-party software and hardware, PlateSmart ARES provides near-real-time actionable vehicle intelligence for complete situational awareness. The software offers true object recognition instead of simple optical character recognition (OCR), which allows it to read the plate as well as the state jurisdiction and vehicle make. PlateSmart has earned multiple industry awards for excellence in security technology for Best ALPR Software. For more information, visit http://www.platesmart.com.
