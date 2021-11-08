CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlayCore Holdings, Inc. (PlayCore), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of play and recreation products has announced the acquisition of AquaWorx.
With a diverse background in aquatic environments, the team at AquaWorx is a leading packaged filtration manufacturer for both the recreational and commercial aquatics industries. Founded in 2009, they have expanded their product line to include collector tanks, pool gutters, waterslides, interactive water play systems and features, splash pads, decorative fountains, and accessories. Their work can be found in parks, resorts, and residential communities throughout America.
"We are excited about this latest addition to our family of brands," said Roger Posacki, PlayCore CEO. "AquaWorx will allow us to expand our capacity and service in the aquatics market, while greatly enhancing our overall portfolio and capability to offer complete recreation environments to our customers."
"We are really excited about this next step for the company," added Steve Hamilton, General Manager of AquaWorx. "PlayCore is a dynamic group of people and companies dedicated to growth and service through their broad portfolio of products and services. We are looking forward to this next phase of our evolution."
Day to day operations will continue from AquaWorx' headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida as part of PlayCore's Aquatics Group.
About PlayCore
PlayCore is a purpose driven Company committed to building healthy communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of play and recreation products and services to create tailored environments that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at playcore.com
About AquaWorx
Founded in 2009 AquaWorx has become a leading packaged filtration manufacturer for both the recreational and commercial aquatics industries and has been continuously evolving ever since. Their industry knowledge has allowed AquaWorx to expand their manufacturing to include collector tanks, water play and immaculate water features. They are proud to be an American made water feature and waterslide company, offering customers exceptional quality and service long after the job is completed.
