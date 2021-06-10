NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlayMaker Health, the industry-leading post-acute sales enablement and market intelligence platform, today announced the addition of Shawn Voxe as Director of Data Services. Voxe will focus on the continued transformation of PlayMaker's comprehensive data sets into future insights, giving clients a complete holistic view of their data to drive more accurate and reliable decisions and outcomes.
Shawn Voxe brings significant experience in healthcare data analytics to the PlayMaker team. As an experienced professional developing predictive analytics solutions and performing advanced analytics for internal and external stakeholders, Voxe will apply his knowledge to help clients distill data and discern what's important and impactful. Voxe will be instrumental in developing PlayMaker's predictive analytics solutions, like the recent launch of Market Insights expanded Home Health and Hospice features, delivering in-depth clinical metrics and operational KPIs.
"We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to the team," said Gregg Boyle, PlayMaker chief executive officer. "PlayMaker is going through a phenomenal growth phase, driven by expansion in the post-acute market and a greater need for a deeper understanding of the entire continuum of care. Shawn has extensive experience in digging into the entire data set and using it to build a story of who the patients are and what the business case is so clients can make better-informed decisions. That is exactly what we need to continue on a path of success."
"I am thrilled to join this team of forward-thinkers that are dedicated to leveraging data analytics to make their customers successful and ultimately improve the health of post-acute patients," said Shawn Voxe, Director of Data Services PlayMaker Health. "I am looking forward to working in post-acute care, turning real-time data into a more holistic view of both the patient and the market for our customers."
About PlayMaker Health
With 12 years of unparalleled growth for clients and partners, PlayMaker Health is proud to be the post-acute growth platform for more than 2,300 home health, hospice, HME, Infusion, and long-term care agencies and organizations nationwide. PlayMaker's data solutions combine the most current and comprehensive claims data sets, clinical operational metrics, and real-time sales intelligence. Delivered through a mobile CRM, post-acute agencies have the answers they need to sell faster, scale smarter and compete. Learn more at https://www.playmakerhealth.com.
