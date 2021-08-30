VENICE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pledge today announces a new round of funding, featuring notable new investors, including Zoom Video Communications, Inc, European investment fund Sangha Capital, and ACTAI Ventures led by Bill Tai.
This comes on the heels of Pledge recently introducing a Donate button for Zoom through their 'Donations by Pledge' app, allowing any Zoom meeting to be instantly turned into a fundraiser, providing an opportunity to seamlessly raise billions of dollars for nonprofit organizations from the hundreds of millions of people using Zoom every day.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, Zoom has revolutionized the way we communicate as a society," says Colin Born, Head of Corporate Development at Zoom. "A Donate button seamlessly embedded in Zoom was a requested feature from Zoom users over the past two years and when we saw the Donations by Pledge app, we knew that Pledge had created a simple and powerful solution to this frequent customer request. We are excited to invest in Pledge because not only does their platform help us to achieve our mission to deliver happiness to Zoom users, Pledge also has the power to positively benefit the lives and communities of people living everywhere around the globe."
Pledge, based in Venice Beach, California, is on track to raise $100MM for nonprofits worldwide and has already processed donations in over 110 countries. They also currently maintain a network of over 2 million verified charitable and nonprofit organizations operating in nearly every country and territory around the globe, that can be donated to through Pledge-enabled fundraisers.
"The last 18 months have forced the greatest technological shift in the last 100+ years for nonprofits," explained James Citron, CEO of Pledge. "With the inability to conduct in-person galas and fundraisers coupled with the rise of Zoom Meetings, a new era has emerged in virtual fundraising led by Pledge, which enables nonprofits to fundraise with a push of a button, to reach donors in every part of the globe and to demonstrate live impact like never before."
"Within only days of the Donations by Pledge app launching, we've already had thousands of nonprofit organizations, schools, religious organizations, mission-driven consumers and companies operating in over 35 countries create a donate button in their Zoom meetings to raise money for nonprofits using Pledge's app," says James Citron, CEO of Pledge. "With Pledge's free Donation app, small nonprofits now have the same opportunity to raise funds virtually as the largest nonprofits currently do. From the millions of schools to religious institutions to nonprofits operating everywhere, we at Pledge cannot wait to see the impact that we will achieve together in part to this investment from Zoom."
To learn more, visit: https://www.pledge.to, where you can watch the Donations by Pledge video and install the app here.
ABOUT PLEDGE: Pledge is an award-winning fundraising platform that makes it easy for businesses, nonprofits and individuals to make a positive impact in their communities and around the globe. With Pledge, every Zoom call, Clubhouse chat, Shopify store, and virtual event can become a fundraising opportunity and demonstrate real-time impact. Pledge powers donations through leading online platforms, such as Zoom, Evite, Shopify, and Legacy.com, as well as other major brands like Discovery, Cost Plus World Market, Snap and Bird. It processes donations to over two million verified nonprofits and charitable organizations of all sizes, from local to global reach and is a proud member of the UN Global Compact, Pledge 1%, Conscious Capitalism, and PledgeLA. Interested in making a difference? Visit https://www.pledge.to and make your #PledgeToDoGood.
