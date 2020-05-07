Talent assessment company expands their presence in the enterprise market
WATERLOO, ON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Plum, a software-as-a-service company that provides enterprise organizations with the data they need to quantify the potential of their workforce, announced today that they acquired a new enterprise customer, Bentley Systems, the leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, including public works, utilities, industrial plants, and digital cities.
A number of large enterprises, including Scotiabank, Deloitte, SAP, Bloomberg, and Hyundai, are using Plum to enable data-driven decision-making when it comes to their talent acquisition strategies.
Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor says, "We are seeing success growing our customer base with enterprise companies that are focused on improving candidate experience, reducing bias in the hiring process, and helping provide efficiency in their recruitment pipeline. We're excited to support Bentley Systems in these endeavors." In September Plum announced a $4.2 million round of seed funding to continue to focus on their product strategy and grow their enterprise customer base.
Working in close collaboration with SAP SuccessFactors and as a SAP App Center partner, Plum provides added value to the SuccessFactors recruitment module. The SAP SuccessFactors partnership was a key factor in the decision to purchase Plum, says Bentley Systems' Chief Talent Officer Florence Zheng. "Leveraging predictive talent data will enable Bentley Systems' teams to be even more effective in our process and ensure that we are placing the right people in the right roles," said Zheng. "There are a lot of great tools out there. The integration of Plum in SuccessFactors, besides the value Plum brings to the talent acquisition process, makes it a perfect choice for us."
About Plum:
Plum helps organizations future-proof their businesses by unlocking human potential. By measuring talents such as adaptability, innovation, and communication, Plum matches people to jobs where they thrive — enabling data-driven decision-making when it comes to hiring, learning & development, strategic workforce planning, and identifying emerging leaders.
About Bentley Systems:
Bentley Systems is a leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley's MicroStation-based engineering and BIM applications, and its digital twin cloud services, advance the project delivery (ProjectWise) and the asset performance (AssetWise) of transportation and other public works, utilities, industrial and resources plants, and commercial and institutional facilities.
Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $700 million in 172 countries. From inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by its five founding Bentley brothers.
Bentley, the Bentley logo, MicroStation, ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, AssetWise, and iTwin are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.