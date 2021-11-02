LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plus One Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Plus One Real Estate, an international luxury brand headquartered in Los Angeles, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Plus One Real Estate was founded by Josh Reef and Batya Feuer. Reef is renowned for his tech-centered global marketing approach, and his multimedia marketing campaigns frequently go viral online. He has been featured on Extra TV, NBC's "Open House," the Qatar TV Travel channel, and Australian TV's "Behind the Gates." In 2021, Reef was recognized by RealTrends + Tom Ferry as one of America's Best Real Estate Professionals, placing him in the top 1.5% of agents nationwide.
Feuer has a long history of working with high-profile clientele and exclusive multinational brands. She has built an intricate, international online presence and a real estate network that reaches more than 10 million people each year, and she is a master of getting clients what they want. Feuer's flair for design, team building, and sales cements her as an industry leader.
Plus One Real Estate is serving luxury sellers, buyers, and investors in Los Angeles and the surrounding desert communities, including West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and La Quinta. Partnering with Side will ensure the firm remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Plus One Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Plus One Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Plus One is not just about buying or selling property; it's about creating an elevated experience and showcasing a lifestyle," said Feuer. "Backed by Side's proprietary technology and advanced support, Plus One is able to offer clients intricate marketing and an unprecedented level of service," added Reef. "We're poised to redefine the luxury real estate market."
About Plus One Real Estate
The experienced agents at Plus One Real Estate help clients achieve their goals by providing competent guidance, creative solutions, and comprehensive research. Plus One is based on expertise, powered by the latest tech, and made to deliver results. The firm is redefining the industry by providing its savvy clients with next-level service and access to elite properties in Los Angeles and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.plusonerealestate.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side