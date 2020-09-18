pnm_resources_Logo.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PNM, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business October 1, 2020.

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2019 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,811 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to approximately 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:


     Analysts 

Media

     Lisa Goodman   

Ray Sandoval

     (505) 241-2160  

(505) 241-2782

