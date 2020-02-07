pnm_resources_Logo.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) will announce 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results prior to the market opening on Friday, February 28, 2020. The earnings news release will be issued at 6:30 a.m. Eastern and also will be posted on the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

Management will host a live conference call and webcast that morning at 11 a.m. Eastern to discuss financial results and provide other company updates.

Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: http://dpregister.com/10139073.  

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and referencing "the PNM Resources third quarter conference call." Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/events.cfm.

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2018 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,761 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 785,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

