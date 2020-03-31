OAKLAND, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive source for business education news, has announced its annual Top 100 MBA Start-Ups — and for the first time in seven years, female entrepreneurs are leading the charge.
Adult education-focused Guild Education, a start-up launched by two MBAs from Stanford Graduate School of Business, tops this year's list. Founded in 2015 by Brittany Stich and Rachel Carlson, Guild has been climbing our list for years by raising huge amounts of venture capital-backed investments.
"While we've had women on founding teams of start-ups at the top of our list in the past, we've never had a top-ranked team made up entirely of female founders," says Nathan Allen, P&Q staff writer. "We've also never had a social enterprise top the list. But Guild, which is based in Denver, is both those things — and more."
Other highlights of P&Q's 2020 Top MBA Start-Ups:
For the third straight year, Stanford GSB has more ventures in the Top 100 than any other school, with 34. Harvard Business School follows with 23 start-ups. The University of Pennsylvania Wharton School has nine start-ups on this year's list, with the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business (eight), Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management (six), and Columbia Business School (five) next in line.
To qualify, start-ups must have been launched between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2019, and they must have at least one founder that graduated with an MBA during that same span.
Visit https://poetsandquants.com/2020/03/30/poetsquants-top-mba-startups-of-2020/ to learn more about the 2020 Top MBA Start-Ups, read about the methodology of the ranking, and locate an individual company.
