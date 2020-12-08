ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Points of Light, a global nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, today launched The Civic 50 survey for 2021 and will remain open through March 5, 2021. The honorees will be publicly announced in June 2021.
Each year, The Civic 50 recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation as determined by an annual survey administered by True Impact. Since it was launched in 2012, the program has served as a benchmarking tool, a platform for sharing best practices, and a roadmap for companies committed to using their time, talent, and resources to drive social impact in their business and communities.
To address the critical importance of racial equity and the impact companies can make in communities around the world, The Civic 50 will now include several new questions that indicate progress on actions to implement and sustain change inside the organization and in a company's relationship to its community. The questions align with the existing pillars of The Civic 50 (investment, integration, institutionalization and impact) and will be a scored part of each section from 2021 – 2023. Points of Light will report on sector wide progress over that time period to serve as research, learning and benchmarks of the journey to change.
The top 50 honorees are selected based on the four dimensions of Points of Light's corporate civic engagement framework:
- Investment: How the company strategically invests its resources in community engagement and social impact, including employee time and skills, cash, in-kind giving and public leadership.
- Integration: How the company integrates its community engagement and social impact programs throughout its business functions and interests (i.e., "does well by doing good").
- Institutionalization: How the company institutionalizes its community engagement and social impact programs through organizational policies, systems, and incentives.
- Impact: How the company measures the social and business impact outcomes of its community engagement and social impact programs.
Public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more are eligible to participate in the survey, which consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process, and summary narrative questions to use to promote best practices.
Points of Light will host a special webinar on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. ET, for interested companies. Additional information is available on the Applicant Information Page, including key dates, FAQ, eligibility requirements and a list of survey questions. If you have additional questions or need support, please email civic50@pointsoflight.org.
About Points of Light
Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through affiliates in 200 cities across 37 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 14 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit: www.pointsoflight.org.
About True Impact
True Impact is a web-based measurement and reporting tool for charitable investments. Companies and their nonprofit partners use True Impact to measure the social impact of grants, volunteerism, and other philanthropic investments, to demonstrate success and identify opportunities for improvement. True Impact can be used as a stand-alone tool, or as an integrated add-on module with any grants or volunteer management system. For more information, visit: www.trueimpact.com