Dr. Josh Packer acquires IBEX and becomes CEO; maintains existing surgical research team
LOGAN, Utah, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IBEX Preclinical Research, Inc., a trusted outsourcing partner and provider of preclinical surgical and toxicological studies in a variety of laboratory animal species, announced that it has been acquired by Josh Packer, DVM. IBEX provides in-vivo research services ranging from relatively simple single-dose pharmacokinetic studies to more complex projects requiring surgical instrumentation. Conducting both GLP and non-GLP non-clinical testing, IBEX supports life science, medical device companies and researchers that specialize in orthopedics, neurosurgical, soft tissue surgery, ophthalmology, and non-surgical processes assisting clients to successfully bring products to market.
Founded in 2003 by Dr. Michael Larson, IBEX operated as part of the PolarityTE (Nasdaq: PTE) network since 2018 until the acquisition earlier this month. According to Packer, the acquisition allows leadership to play a more personal role in preclinical research and procedures, enabling even greater client care and support.
"Since its inception, IBEX has built and maintained a team of highly skilled veterinary surgeons, clinical consultants, and pre-clinical scientists who excel in supporting the research needs of life science companies that aim to advance surgical and non-surgical care and outcomes across a variety of healthcare categories," said Dr. Packer. "I am thrilled to announce that we will be maintaining and building on the trusted surgical expertise and reputation that IBEX has earned as we advance the business and further expand the team."
Dr. Packer and a group of minority investors purchased IBEX for $3.2 million in a deal that closed April 25. In order to serve the evolving needs of clients with even broader capabilities, IBEX recently completed a second expansion of its state-of-the-art facility in northern Utah. The latest construction brings the facility to over 12,000 square feet, including updates to an operating room, sterile preparation areas, expanded vivariums with additional housing for a range of small and large animals and enhanced 3-D imaging capabilities.
Prior to acquiring IBEX, Dr. Packer was the lead preclinical surgeon for Medtronic PRL. Dr. Larson will remain with IBEX as lead consultant, while Harold Aberman, DVM, MSE will continue his role as a surgical and preclinical consultant.
IBEX currently employs 14 clinical research professionals and will soon be hiring additional veterinarians, technicians, preclinical surgeons, and a preclinical scientist study director.
Qualified candidates can learn more by emailing: hr@ibexresearch.com
About Ibex Preclinical Research
IBEX Preclinical Research, Inc., was founded in 2003 by Michael Larson, DVM, to provide preclinical testing services for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. IBEX is a proven partner and provider of preclinical surgical studies in a variety of laboratory animal species. By focusing on our core values of quality research and superior client service, IBEX has become a leading contract research organization serving life sciences companies in orthopedics, soft tissue, vascular surgery, and non-surgical studies such as nonsurgical drug toxicity and PK studies. To learn more, visit https://www.ibexresearch.com/.
Media contact: Barbara Tabor, APR, barbara@taborpr.com
Media Contact
Barbara Tabor, IBEX Preclinical Research, 651-230-9192, barbara@taborpr.com
SOURCE IBEX Preclinical Research