SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) ("Poly" or the "Company") today announced preliminary fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 results for the period ending March 28, 2020. Preliminary highlights of the fourth quarter and full fiscal year include the following:
($ Millions, except percent and per-share data)1
Q4 FY20
Q4 FY19
YTD FY20
YTD FY192
GAAP Revenue
$403
$468
$1,697
$1,675
GAAP Gross Margin
(2.6)
%
46.2
%
32.5
%
41.5
%
GAAP Operating Loss
($678)
($19)
($789)
($109)
GAAP Diluted EPS
($16.56)
($0.55)
($20.48)
($3.61)
Cash Flow from Operations
$62
($3)
$78
$116
Non-GAAP Revenue
$409
$488
$1,731
$1,759
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
49.4
%
55.0
%
51.9
%
52.8
%
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$48
$90
$247
$316
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$0.30
$1.44
$3.13
$5.12
Adjusted EBITDA
$60
$102
$293
$357
For further information on supplemental non-GAAP metrics refer to the Use of Non-GAAP And Comparative Financial
YTD FY19 results shown here do not reflect Polycom results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 due to the completion
"As the world responds to COVID-19, our better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter performance is a result of the team's dedication to delivering for our customers while safeguarding our employees," said Robert Hagerty, Chairman of the Poly Board of Directors and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Poly solutions are more essential than ever, and we are well-positioned to meet the increased demand for endpoints that enable a global workforce that can work from anywhere."
Results Compared to February 4, 2020 Guidance
Q4 FY20 Results
Q4 FY20 Guidance Range3
GAAP Net Revenue
$403M
$354M - $394M
Non-GAAP Net Revenue
$409M
$360M - $400M
Adjusted EBITDA
$60M
$20M - $45M
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$0.30
$(0.36) - $0.19
The non-GAAP revenue guidance range shown here excludes the $6.1 million impact of purchase accounting
"Increased demand for enterprise headsets allowed us to end the quarter with a strong cash balance and favorable working capital position," said Charles Boynton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "To maximize financial flexibility and liquidity, we have suspended the dividend, deferred a voluntary debt prepayment, and are aggressively managing our costs."
Highlights for the Fourth Quarter 2020
- Demand for enterprise headsets increased in March as customers adjusted to "work-from-home" mandates, resulting in quarter-end backlog of approximately six weeks. Headset demand continues to remain elevated.
- The Company's in-house manufacturing site in Tijuana, Mexico has resumed production after reconfiguring to implement specific safety protocols. Although periodic supply chain disruptions continue, the Company is working with its suppliers to manage component shortage and minimize production delays.
- The Company ended fiscal Q4 with $226 million in cash and short-term investments. In order to maintain maximum financial flexibility and liquidity, the Company deferred a voluntary debt prepayment and suspended the quarterly dividend.
- On February 20, 2020, the Company amended its loan covenants related to its revolving credit agreement, providing additional covenant headroom for the remainder of calendar 2020.
- Recently introduced products include:
- Blackwire 8225, the first headset to incorporate advanced hybrid active noise canceling and Poly Acoustic Fence technology to remove distracting background noise
- Voyager 4245, a purpose-built Microsoft Teams-certified headset
- Trio C60 audio conferencing solution, offering flexibility and versatility in an intuitive package
- Launched Poly Lens, which combines seamless management and updating tools with powerful insight into how Poly devices are actually being used, providing greater control and simplicity to IT administrators.
- Launched the new Poly Partner Program, bringing more than 15,000 partners from around the world together under one program. The new program measures partners on more than just financial contribution and is designed to drive mutual growth and profitability through the sale of Poly products, solutions, and services.
- The Company completed the sales of its Consumer Gaming assets.
- In its fiscal Q1, the Company expect to book a restructuring charge of $25 million to $35 million primarily related to office closures and headcount reductions.
Impairment Charge
The Company's preliminary unaudited financial results include a non-cash impairment charge of $180 million relating to the Company's intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment related to long-lived assets in the voice asset group, as well as a non-cash impairment charge of $468 million to its goodwill related to an overall decline in the Company's earnings and a sustained decrease in its share price. Due to the complexity of the analysis resulting from economic uncertainty of COVID-19, the Company is still in the process of finalizing the impairment assessment, including the design and operation of internal controls, so actual results may differ materially from the preliminary unaudited results provided herein. The Company expects to complete the impairment analysis and finalize the amount of the impairment charges in connection with the filing of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020, which is currently expected to be filed on or around June 3, 2020.
The impairment charges do not affect the Company's cash position, cash flow from operations or debt covenants.
Poly Announces Suspension of Quarterly Dividend
On April 9, 2020, the Poly Board of Directors suspended the quarterly cash dividend.
Business Outlook
The following statements are based on the Company's current expectations, and many of these statements are forward-looking. Actual results are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from the Company's expectations. Please refer to the Forward Looking Statements Safe Harbor section of this press release below.
The following represents the expected range of financial results for the first quarter 2021 inclusive of factory overhead underutilization due to lower production volumes, incremental freight due to supply chain disruptions, and the cost of factory reconfiguration (all amounts assuming currency rates remain stable):
Q1 FY21 Guidance
GAAP Net Revenue
$330M - $365M
Non-GAAP Revenue
$335M - $370M
Adjusted EBITDA1
$25M - $45M
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1,2
$(0.18) - $0.22
Q1 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes estimated intangibles amortization expense
EPS guidance assumes approximately 41 million diluted average weighted shares and a non-GAAP effective tax
Conference Call and Earnings Presentation
Poly is providing an earnings presentation in combination with this press release. The presentation is offered to provide shareholders and analysts with additional detail for analyzing results. The presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at investor.poly.com along with this press release. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided at the end of this press release.
We have scheduled a webcast to discuss fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results. The webcast will take place today, May 27, 2020, at 2:00 PM (Pacific Time). All interested investors and potential investors in Poly stock are invited to join. To listen to the webcast, please access the webcast link from our Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after its conclusion and can be accessed from our Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of operating results, including non-GAAP net revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP diluted EPS. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP measures to exclude, or include where applicable, the effect of purchase accounting on deferred revenue and inventory, charges associated with the optimization of our Consumer product line, stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting amortization and adjustments, restructuring and other related charges and credits, impairment charges, rebranding costs, other unusual and/or non-cash charges and credits, and the impact of participating securities, all net of any associated tax impact. We also exclude tax benefits from the release of tax reserves, discrete tax adjustments including transfer pricing, tax deduction and tax credit adjustments, and the impact of tax law changes. We adjust these amounts from our non-GAAP measures primarily because management does not believe they are consistent with the development of our target operating model. We believe that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity and helps investors compare actual results with our historical and long-term target operating model goals as well as our performance as a combined company. We believe presenting non-GAAP net revenue provides meaningful supplemental information regarding how management views the performance of the business and underlying performance of our individual product categories. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods; however, non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, or superior to, net revenues, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, net income or EPS prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Forward Looking Statements Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements and the associated risks and uncertainties include, among others: (i) our beliefs with respect to the length and severity of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, and its impact across our businesses, our operations and global supply chain, including (a) the potential impact on our ability to source necessary component parts from key suppliers and volatility in prices, including risks associated with our manufacturers which could continue to negatively affect our profitability and/or market share (b) our expectations that the virus has caused and will continue to cause, an increase in customer and partner demand, including increased demand in collaboration endpoints due to a global, work from anywhere workforce, (c) expectations related to our ability to timely supply the number of products to fulfill current and future customer demand, (d) the impact of the virus on our distribution partners, resellers, end-user customers and our production facilities, including our ability to obtain alternative sources of supply if our production facility or other suppliers are impacted by future shut downs, (e) the impact if global or regional economic conditions deteriorate further, on our customers and/or partners, including increased demand for pricing accommodations, delayed payments, delayed deployment plans, insolvency or other issues which may increase credit losses, and (f) the complexity of the forecast analysis, including scenario planning and the design and operation of internal controls; and (ii) our belief that we can manufacture or supply products in a timely manner to satisfy orders; (iii) expectations related to our customers' purchasing decisions and our ability to match product production to demand, particularly given long lead times and the difficulty of forecasting unit volumes and acquiring the component parts and materials to meet demand without having excess inventory or incurring cancellation charges; (iv) risks associated with significant and abrupt changes in product demand which increases the complexity of management's evaluation of potential excess or obsolete inventory; (v) risks associated with the bankruptcy or financial weakness of distributors or key customers, or the bankruptcy of or reduction in capacity of our key suppliers; (vi) risks associated with the potential interruption in the supply of sole-sourced critical components, our ability to move to a dual-source model, and the continuity of component supply at costs consistent with our plans; (vii) expectations that our current cash on hand, additional cash generated from operations, together with sources of cash through our credit facility, either alone or in combination with our election to defer debt repayment until after the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 and our election to suspend our dividend payments, will meet our liquidity needs during and following the unknown duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; (viii) expectations relating to our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet our debt covenants and timely repay all principal and interest amounts drawn under our credit facility as they become due; (ix) risks associated with our channel partners' sales reporting, product inventories and product sell through since we sell a significant amount of products to channel partners who maintain their own inventory of our products; (x) risk and uncertainty related to the potential impact on our stock price and investor confidence as a result of the suspension of our dividend payment; (xi) our efforts to execute to drive sales and sustainable profitable revenue growth; (xii) our expectations for new products launches, the timing of their releases and their expected impact on future growth and on our existing products; (xiii) our belief that our new Partner Program will drive growth and profitability for both us and our partners through the sale of our product, services and solutions; (xiv) risks associated with forecasting sales and procurement demands, which are inherently difficult, particularly with continuing uncertainty in regional and global economic conditions; (xv) uncertainties attributable to currency fluctuations, including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and/or new or greater tariffs on our products; (xvi) our expectations regarding our ability to control costs, streamline operations and successfully implement our various cost-reduction activities and realize anticipated cost savings under such cost-reduction initiatives; (xvii) expectations relating to our quarterly and annual earnings guidance, particularly as economic uncertainty due to COVID-19 puts further pressure on management judgments used to develop forward looking financial guidance and other prospective financial information; (xviii) estimates of GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2020, including net revenues, adjusted EBITDA, tax rates, intangibles amortization, impairment analysis, diluted weighted average shares outstanding and diluted EPS; (xix) our expectations of the impact of the acquisition of Polycom as it relates to our strategic vision and additional market and strategic partnership opportunities for our combined hardware, software and services offerings; (xx) our beliefs regarding the UC&C market, market dynamics and opportunities, and customer and partner behavior as well as our position in the market, including risks associated with the potential failure of our UC&C solutions to be adopted with the breadth and speed we anticipate; (xxi) our belief that the increased adoption of certain technologies and our open architecture approach has and will continue to increase demand for our solutions; (xxii) expectations related to the micro and macro-economic conditions in our domestic and international markets and their impact on our future business; (xxiii) our forecast and estimates with respect to tax matters, including expectations with respect to utilizing our deferred tax assets; (xxiv) our expectations regarding pending and potential future litigation, in addition to other matters discussed in this press release that are not purely historical data, and (xxv) our estimates regarding the amount of the goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges to be recorded in our fourth quarter results, which are subject to change, including potentially materially, as the Company finalizes the impairment assessment, including the design and operation of internal controls.
We do not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise.
For more information concerning these and other possible risks, please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as recent press releases.
Financial Summaries
The following related charts are provided:
- Summary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
- Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
About Poly
Poly is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partner's services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information, please visit: www.poly.com.
Poly and the propeller design are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
PLANTRONICS, INC.
SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
($ in thousands, except per share data)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 28,
March 30,
March 28,
March 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net revenues:
Net product revenues
$
338,221
$
408,758
$
1,432,736
$
1,510,770
Net services revenues
64,822
59,730
264,254
163,765
Total net revenues
403,043
468,488
1,696,990
1,674,535
Cost of revenues:
Cost of product revenues
391,418
226,008
1,049,826
902,625
Cost of service revenues
21,953
25,949
94,929
77,771
Total cost of revenues
413,371
251,957
1,144,755
980,396
Gross profit
(10,328)
216,531
552,235
694,139
Gross profit %
(2.6)
%
46.2
%
32.5
%
41.5
%
Operating expenses:
Research, development, and engineering
47,569
61,477
218,277
201,886
Selling, general, and administrative
612,478
161,325
1,069,459
567,879
(Gain) loss, net from litigation settlements
419
1,005
(721)
975
Restructuring and other related charges
7,080
11,983
54,177
32,694
Total operating expenses
667,546
235,790
1,341,192
803,434
Operating loss
(677,874)
(19,259)
(788,957)
(109,295)
Operating loss %
(168.2)
%
(4.1)
%
(46.5)
%
(6.5)
%
Interest expense
(22,378)
(26,748)
(92,640)
(83,000)
Other non-operating income, net
(563)
2,870
111
6,603
Income before income taxes
(700,815)
(43,137)
(881,486)
(185,692)
Income tax benefit
(37,995)
(21,548)
(69,401)
(50,131)
Net loss
$
(662,820)
$
(21,589)
$
(812,085)
$
(135,561)
% of net revenues
(164.5)
%
(4.6)
%
(47.9)
%
(8.1)
%
Loss per common share:
Basic
$
(16.56)
$
(0.55)
$
(20.48)
$
(3.61)
Diluted
$
(16.56)
$
(0.55)
$
(20.48)
$
(3.61)
Shares used in computing earnings per common
Basic
40,025
39,089
39,658
37,569
Diluted
40,025
39,089
39,658
37,569
Effective tax rate
(5.4)
%
(50.0)
%
(7.9)
%
(27.0)
%
PLANTRONICS, INC.
SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
($ in thousands)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 28,
March 30,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
213,879
$
202,509
Short-term investments
11,841
13,332
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
225,720
215,841
Accounts receivable, net
246,835
337,671
Inventory, net
164,527
177,146
Other current assets
47,946
50,488
Total current assets
685,028
781,146
Property, plant, and equipment, net
165,858
204,826
Purchased intangibles, net
466,915
825,675
Goodwill
811,314
1,278,380
Deferred tax and other assets
143,157
26,508
Total assets
$
2,272,272
$
3,116,535
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
102,159
$
129,514
Accrued liabilities
373,666
398,715
Total current liabilities
475,825
528,229
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
1,621,694
1,640,801
Long-term income taxes payable
98,319
83,121
Other long-term liabilities
144,152
142,697
Total liabilities
2,339,990
2,394,848
Stockholders' equity
(67,718)
721,687
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,272,272
$
3,116,535
PLANTRONICS, INC.
SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
($ in thousands, except per share data)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 28,
March 30,
March 28,
March 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net Loss
$
(662,820)
$
(21,589)
$
(812,085)
$
(135,561)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
57,632
58,606
230,262
201,369
Amortization of debt issuance cost
1,340
1,405
5,402
4,593
Stock-based compensation
15,596
11,225
57,095
41,934
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets
648,231
—
648,231
—
Deferred income taxes
(34,595)
(9,945)
(97,031)
(49,932)
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
5,039
2,505
24,115
7,386
Restructuring charges
7,080
11,983
54,177
32,694
Cash payments for restructuring charges
(7,384)
(18,241)
(37,269)
(29,463)
Other operating activities
8,334
570
11,534
9,640
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(786)
25,631
33,848
(10,307)
Inventory, net
42,611
(18,200)
(6,709)
(7,182)
Current and other assets
(288)
291
23,854
30,747
Accounts payable
(21,078)
(12,861)
(31,768)
3,658
Accrued liabilities
165
(11,084)
(46,741)
61,593
Income taxes
2,587
(23,491)
21,103
(45,122)
Cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
61,664
$
(3,195)
$
78,019
$
116,047
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of investments
1,996
5,501
2,173
131,300
Proceeds from maturities of investments
—
—
—
131,017
Purchase of investments
(95)
(124)
(1,067)
(822)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
(1,642,241)
Capital expenditures
(5,896)
(10,649)
(22,880)
(26,797)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment and assets
2,550
—
4,692
—
Cash used for investing activities
$
(1,445)
$
(5,272)
$
(17,082)
$
(1,407,543)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
—
(8,397)
—
(13,177)
Employees' tax withheld and paid for restricted stock and restricted
(222)
(207)
(9,891)
(14,070)
Proceeds from issuances under stock-based compensation plans
5,869
805
12,486
15,730
Repayments of long-term debt
—
(103,188)
(25,000)
(103,188)
Proceeds from debt issuance, net
—
—
—
1,244,713
Payment of cash dividends
(6,060)
(5,927)
(23,970)
(22,880)
Cash provided from (used for) financing activities
$
(413)
$
(116,914)
$
(46,375)
$
1,107,128
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,748)
(266)
(3,192)
(3,784)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
57,058
(125,647)
11,370
(188,152)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
156,821
328,156
202,509
390,661
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
213,879
$
202,509
$
213,879
$
202,509
PLANTRONICS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
($ in thousands, except per share data)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 28,
March 30,
March 28,
March 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP Net revenues
$
403,043
$
468,488
$
1,696,990
$
1,674,535
Deferred revenue purchase accounting1
6,138
19,316
33,953
84,824
Non-GAAP Net revenues
$
409,181
$
487,804
$
1,730,943
$
1,759,359
GAAP Gross profit
$
(10,328)
$
216,531
$
552,235
$
694,139
Purchase accounting amortization2
31,018
31,118
122,553
114,361
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
—
30,395
Deferred revenue purchase accounting1
6,138
19,316
33,953
84,824
Consumer optimization4
—
—
10,415
—
Integration and Rebranding costs
42
435
1,211
1,057
Stock-based compensation
998
1,073
3,992
4,176
Impairment Charges
174,235
—
174,235
—
Non-GAAP Gross profit
$
202,103
$
268,473
$
898,594
$
928,952
Non-GAAP Gross profit %
49.4
%
55.0
%
51.9
%
52.8
%
GAAP Research, development, and engineering
$
47,569
$
61,477
$
218,277
$
201,886
Stock-based compensation
(4,270)
(3,822)
(16,785)
(11,699)
Integration and Rebranding costs
59
(86)
(2,381)
(237)
Other adjustments3
—
—
(542)
—
Non-GAAP Research, development, and engineering
$
43,358
$
57,569
$
198,569
$
189,950
GAAP Selling, general, and administrative
$
612,478
$
161,325
$
1,069,459
$
567,879
Integration and Rebranding costs
(2,338)
(18,994)
(44,625)
(72,553)
Purchase accounting amortization2
(15,278)
(15,281)
(61,112)
(45,838)
Stock-based compensation
(10,328)
(6,330)
(36,318)
(26,059)
Impairment Charges
(473,996)
—
(473,996)
—
Non-GAAP Selling, general, and administrative
$
110,538
$
120,720
$
453,408
$
423,429
1
Deferred revenue purchase accounting: Represents the impact of fair value purchase accounting adjustments related to deferred revenue
2
Purchase accounting amortization: Represents the amortization of purchased intangible assets recorded in connection with the acquisition
3
Other adjustments: Excluded amounts represent executive transition costs.
4
Consumer Optimization: Excluded amounts represent inventory related reserves associated with optimizing the consumer product portfolio.
PLANTRONICS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
($ in thousands, except per share data)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 28,
March 30,
March 28,
March 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP Operating expenses
$
667,546
$
235,790
$
1,341,192
$
803,434
Integration and Rebranding costs
(2,279)
(19,080)
(47,006)
(72,790)
Purchase accounting amortization2
(15,278)
(15,281)
(61,112)
(45,838)
Stock-based compensation
(14,598)
(10,152)
(53,103)
(37,758)
Restructuring and other related charges
(7,080)
(11,983)
(54,176)
(32,694)
Impairment Charges
(473,996)
—
(473,996)
—
Other adjustments3
(419)
(1,005)
201
(1,005)
Non-GAAP Operating expenses
$
153,896
$
178,289
$
652,000
$
613,349
GAAP Operating loss
$
(677,874)
$
(19,259)
$
(788,957)
$
(109,295)
Purchase accounting amortization2
46,296
46,399
183,665
160,199
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
—
30,395
Deferred revenue purchase accounting1
6,138
19,316
33,953
84,824
Consumer optimization4
—
—
10,415
—
Integration and Rebranding costs
2,321
19,515
48,217
73,847
Stock-based compensation
15,596
11,225
57,095
41,934
Restructuring and other related charges
7,080
11,983
54,176
32,694
Impairment Charges
648,231
—
648,231
—
Other adjustments3
419
1,005
(201)
1,005
Non-GAAP Operating income
$
48,207
$
90,184
$
246,594
$
315,603
1
Deferred revenue purchase accounting: Represents the impact of fair value purchase accounting adjustments related to
2
Purchase accounting amortization: Represents the amortization of purchased intangible assets recorded in connection with
3
Other adjustments: Excluded amounts represent immaterial losses from litigation and gains from non-recurring sales of
4
Consumer Optimization: Excluded amounts represent inventory related reserves associated with optimizing the consumer
PLANTRONICS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
($ in thousands, except per share data)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 28,
March 30,
March 28,
March 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP Net loss
$
(662,820)
$
(21,589)
$
(812,085)
$
(135,561)
Purchase accounting amortization2
46,296
46,399
183,665
160,199
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
—
30,395
Deferred revenue purchase accounting1
6,138
19,316
33,953
84,824
Consumer optimization4
—
—
10,415
—
Integration and Rebranding costs
2,321
19,515
48,217
73,847
Stock-based compensation
15,596
11,225
57,095
41,934
Restructuring and other related charges
7,080
11,983
54,176
32,694
Impairment Charges
648,231
—
648,231
—
Other adjustments3
419
(1,578)
(201)
(1,578)
Income tax effect of above items
(47,866)
(16,938)
(92,640)
(73,872)
Income tax effect of unusual tax items
(3,503)
3
(11,557)
5
(5,744)
(16,946)
5
Non-GAAP Net income
$
11,892
$
56,776
$
125,083
$
195,936
GAAP Diluted earnings per common share
$
(16.56)
$
(0.55)
$
(20.48)
$
(3.61)
Purchase accounting amortization2
1.15
1.17
4.59
4.19
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
—
0.79
Deferred revenue purchase accounting1
0.15
0.49
0.85
2.22
Consumer optimization4
—
—
0.26
—
Stock-based compensation
0.39
0.28
1.43
1.10
Integration and Rebranding costs
0.06
0.50
1.21
1.93
Restructuring and other related charges
0.18
0.30
1.36
0.85
Impairment Charges
16.11
—
16.21
—
Other adjustments3
—
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.04)
Income tax effect
(1.18)
(0.73)
(2.47)
(2.37)
Effect of anti-dilutive securities
—
0.02
0.18
0.06
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per common
$
0.30
$
1.44
$
3.13
$
5.12
Shares used in diluted earnings per
GAAP
40,025
39,089
39,658
37,569
non-GAAP
40,235
39,523
39,978
38,271
1
Deferred revenue purchase accounting: Represents the impact of fair value purchase accounting adjustments related to deferred
2
Purchase accounting amortization: Represents the amortization of purchased intangible assets recorded in connection with the
3
Other adjustments: Excluded amounts represent immaterial losses from litigation and gains from non-recurring sales of investments.
4
Consumer Optimization: Excluded amounts represent inventory related reserves associated with optimizing the consumer product
5
Excluded amounts primarily represent the release of tax reserves as a result of legal entity integration activities.
PLANTRONICS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
($ in thousands)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months
March 30,
June 29,
September 28,
December 28,
March 28,
March 28,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
GAAP Net loss
$
(21,589)
$
(44,871)
$
(25,910)
$
(78,483)
$
(662,820)
$
(812,084)
Tax provision
(21,548)
(7,577)
(4,122)
(19,708)
(37,995)
(69,402)
Interest Expense
26,748
23,932
23,797
22,533
22,378
92,640
Other Income and Expense
(2,870)
(333)
625
(967)
562
(113)
Deferred revenue purchase
19,316
12,159
8,524
7,131
6,138
33,952
Consumer optimization3
—
—
—
10,415
—
10,415
Integration and Rebranding
19,515
25,890
11,329
8,677
2,321
48,217
Stock-based compensation
11,225
12,904
14,693
13,902
15,596
57,095
Restructuring and other related
11,983
19,525
5,847
21,724
7,080
54,176
Impairment charges
—
—
—
—
648,231
648,231
Other adjustments2
1,005
(1,162)
542
—
419
(201)
Depreciation and amortization
58,606
57,698
57,376
57,556
57,632
230,262
Adjusted EBITDA
$
102,391
$
98,165
$
92,701
$
42,780
$
59,542
$
293,188
1
Deferred revenue purchase accounting: Represents the impact of fair value purchase accounting adjustments related to deferred revenue recorded in connection with the
2
Other adjustments: Excluded amounts represent immaterial losses from litigation and gains from non-recurring sales of investments. Excluded amounts represent immaterial
3
Consumer Optimization: Excluded amounts represent inventory related reserves associated with optimizing the consumer product portfolio.