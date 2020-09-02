SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conference.
Citi's 2020 Global Technology Conference
September 8, 2020
Virtual
6:50am PT / 9:50am ET
Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO
A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Poly Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com and a replay will be available shortly thereafter.
About Poly
Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information visit www.Poly.com.
