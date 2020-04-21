- GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.38 compared to $0.29 in the prior year first quarter - Adjusted EPS from continuing operations (excluding the impact of additional shares) improved 23% to $0.53 compared to $0.43 in the prior year first quarter. Inclusive of the additional shares issued in February 2020, adjusted EPS expanded 12% to $0.48 - Operating income increased 5% as improved margins in all segments and cost containment actions offset a 5% sales decline related to the COVID-19 pandemic - Liquidity remains strong as the company finished the quarter with $1.28 billion in cash