CLEVELAND, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and sustainable solutions, intends to release its first quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The company will then host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Teleconference:
April 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in number:
Domestic: 1-844-835-7433
International: 1-914-495-8589
Conference ID:
7899356
Broadcast live:
Replay:
The replay will be available for one week, beginning at
11:00 a.m. ET, April 21, 2020
Dial-in number:
Domestic: 1-855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID:
7899356
About PolyOne
PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2019 revenues of $2.9 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and sustainable solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:
- Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
- Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
- Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses
PolyOne employs approximately 5,600 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.
