SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Video banking leader POPio Mobile Video Cloud® (POPi/o) today announced its partnership with Jaguar Software, a leading software engineering company in the banking industry for over 20 years, to seamlessly integrate Jaguar's digital processing and deposit services into POPi/o's patented platform for a more holistic and personal approach to the video banking experience.
"Innovation in banking isn't just having the latest technology—it's being able to leverage digital strategy in a way that fosters interaction and builds real customer relationships that last," said POPi/o founder and CEO Gene Pranger. "In joining forces with Jaguar Software, POPi/o is paving yet another innovative path for technology to come together to restore, rather than sacrifice, the human touch."
Through an easy-to-install API plug-in, financial institutions utilizing POPi/o can now integrate Jaguar's innovative software, such as check and payment processing and deposit automation, into full-service video banking solutions. Bringing these services back into a more personalized and relationship-building environment continues to advance POPi/o's platform, which merges mobile video chat with digital collaboration to enable complex transactions and direct, personal connections between customers and banking professionals, as if in the same location.
"With this partnership, Jaguar Software is excited to unite with POPi/o in creating a more dynamic digital banking experience," said Richard Leirer, VP of Sales & Marketing at Jaguar Software. "We're excited to be part of this evolvement and are eager for our customers to be able to experience this digital banking transformation as well."
To test the POPi/o platform or learn more about how financial institutions are using POPi/o to bolster their branch networks, please visit popio.com.
About POPi/o
POPio Mobile Video Cloud® (POPi/o) is the leader in full-service video banking and collaboration technology—a comprehensive mobile, web, and in-branch video software solution that improves the customer experience. Through human interaction, video communication and collaboration tools such as screen sharing and document signing capabilities, banks and credit unions empower their sales and customer service channels to conduct a broad range of personal and business interactions. For more information regarding POPi/o, visit popio.com or call 801.417.9000.
About Jaguar Software
Jaguar Software has been a leading software engineering company in the banking industry for over 20 years in all aspects of check processing software. Jaguar is committed to developing and delivering affordable, user-friendly, effective check processing software for virtually any company managing checks or payments. For more information, call (888) 557-6475 or visit jaguarsoftware.com.
