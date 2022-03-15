EDWARDS, Colo., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HackerNoon — a popular publishing platform -- announced three new Writing Contests in partnership with Octopus Network, Tatum, and Quicknode. The $33k in total writer rewards will pay out monthly through to the end of August 2022.
The announcement comes as part of HackerNoon's larger initiative to incentivize writers to write about cutting edge technology stories. The tech company's goal is to increase the amount of quality stories for readers while serving the contributing writers' interest via writing contests
The new contests include The Web3 Writing Contest, The Blockchain Writing Contest, and The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest and collectively account for over $33,000 in total prizes. The contests began in March 2022 and will run for – at minimum - three months each.
"We've published tens of thousands of stories about how the future of the internet could work," said HackerNoon Founder/CEO David Smooke. "#Blockchain, #DecentralizedInternet and #Web3 are crucial ideas and technologies to making an internet that works better for the end user. With Writing Contests, HackerNoon is working to incentivize and reward the people and ideas that will power this digital evolution. Very much looking forward to reading these stories!"
Entry is free and open to anyone, however to be considered a valid contestant, participants should be at least eighteen years of age and have a willingness to write about the respective topics of the contests. HackerNoon is a free to use platform.
The rewards are given based on quantitative and qualitative voting. Finalists are determined based on reading time over the period, and then HackerNoon editors will vote on which of the finalists deserves first, second place, and so on. Both the finalists and the winners will be announced in HackerNoon stories. Each contest has 4 to 5 winners per month with individual prize amounts ranging from $100 to $2,500.
While publishing isn't guaranteed, HackerNoon has an editorial team willing to suggest how content creators can improve their work.
"At QuickNode, we're big on education. We find it our responsibility to help developers cross the chasm into Web3, and that's why today we have one of the largest libraries of Web3 developer content. Expanding on these efforts, we have partnered with the premier technology publishing platform, Hackernoon, to create more content, and spread knowledge about blockchain, Web3, and the #decentralized-internet!" — Dmitry Shklovsky, Co-Founder, QuickNode.com
Interested in running a writing contest? Check out contests.hackernoon.com for more details.
"We are about to enter the next phase of the Internet, where community-owned cryptonetworks will replace company-owned platforms as the dominating coordinators for the global digital economy, bringing people a more open, fairer, and more secure Web, so-called Web3," said Louis Liu, Founder of Octopus Network. "Web3 will impact each of our lives and careers in a positive way. But we need more people to push forward, to share what Web3 is all about and how it will benefit society as a whole. That's why Octopus Network is co-hosting the #web3 writing contest with Hacknoon. If you've known Web3 with the help of leading minds, it's now your turn to help others."
"We at Tatum are huge blockchain enthusiasts and we want to encourage the blockchain community to share their thoughts, opinions, help each other, and move the space forward as a whole. We're super excited about the new conversations, resources, and information exchanges this contest will create, and we can't wait to see what the talented Hackernoon contributors come up with!" added representatives at Tatum
About HackerNoon
HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 25,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4,000,000+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Get your technology story published today.
About Quicknode
QuickNode makes it simple to power your blockchain applications and scale up as you grow. From elastic APIs & dedicated nodes, to powerful tools & analytics, all at your command through a simple control panel.
About Tatum
Tatum is a blockchain development platform that saves time and cost by reducing the complexity of blockchain development, offering a unified framework for 40+ blockchain protocols and thousands of digital assets.
About Octopus Network
The Octopus Network is a multichain interoperable cryptonetwork for launching and running Web3.0 Substrate-based application-specific blockchains, aka appchains. The Octopus Network is committed to unleashing a new wave of innovation for Web3.0.
