TROY, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Populus Group, a diverse- and veteran-owned contingent workforce solutions provider, announces the promotion of Mario Lambert to the role of Vice President of Sales on the executive leadership team, effective May 30, 2022.
"The last two years have brought about a lot of changes for Populus Group and our industry, and we look forward to renewed focus on delivering solutions that meet the most challenging business needs our customers are facing in this new world of work. In his new role, Mario will play a vital role in our success by bringing his perspective to how we continue to evolve to deliver value and amazing service to our current and prospective customers and partners." Says Populus Group President, Bobby Herrera.
As Vice President of Sales, Lambert will be responsible for sales efforts nationwide including the overall go-to-market strategy and evolution of product offerings to deliver value to both current and prospective customers. Lambert will oversee the strategic sales teams, marketing, and lead generation efforts in the US and Canada. With XX years of experience at Populus Group, he's lead successful teams in solution design and delivery and will play a key role in continuing to grow the product offerings and solutions in Payroll, IC Compliance, Immigration, Staffing and Managed Services Provider solutions.
"We're thrilled to have Mario in this role, and as a part of our executive leadership team. Not only does he bring valuable experience in sales and product development, he's passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion – both within our own internal community, and with our customers and partners as well." shares Karen Philbrick, VP of HR at Populus Group. "He not only evangelizes Populus Group as a minority and veteran-owned business, Mario shares the real value that partnering with diverse businesses can have on our partners and communities."
