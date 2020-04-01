ATLANTA, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced a year-on-year decline in first quarter U.S. retail deliveries as the coronavirus pandemic slowed overall automotive sales. PCNA is the sole licensed importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan model lines. Retail deliveries by the 192 independently owned and operated U.S. dealers totaled 11,994 from January through March, down 20.2 percent from a year ago, after a record 2019 that marked a decade of sustained growth.
"PCNA has three clear priorities in these times: protecting the health of our staff, supporting the mobility needs of our customers, and helping our dealer partners remain vital economic contributors in their communities," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Amid near-term uncertainty, our goal is stability and assistance for all of our stakeholders. This will also prepare us to rebound all the more energetically when the time comes."
As part of meeting its responsibilities, PCNA has successfully transitioned all employees to teleworking except for essential on-site support personnel, who are following CDC guidelines including social distancing. For customers and dealers, PCNA is making online vehicle sales more accessible and supporting both home delivery for new vehicles and home pick-up and drop-off for service appointments. In addition, Porsche Financial Services (PFS) is offering up to a six-month extension on lease contracts for all requests received through April 30, 2020.
PCNA is also using this time to support the wider community in its hometown. Starting next week, volunteer Porsche employee drivers will help the Atlanta Public Schools deliver meals to students at home who require nutrition assistance while the district is closed due to COVID-19.
Among the model lines, first-quarter deliveries of the new, all-electric 2020 Taycan totaled 221 of the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S variants, in line with expectations as supply continues to ramp-up ahead of an anticipated launch of the 4S model in the second quarter. Deliveries are expected to grow amid strong demand in the U.S., which received the first Taycan cars worldwide in late December 2019. Supply is now being shared with other global markets as well.
Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 5,827 vehicles from January through March, up 1.08 percent year-over-year.
Model
January-March
Difference
2020
2019
ALL 911
2,590
2,894
-10.5%
ALL 718
400
665
-39.8%
ALL TAYCAN
221
n/a
n/a
ALL PANAMERA
1,184
1,698
-30.3%
ALL CAYENNE
3,822
5,559
-31.2%
ALL MACAN
3,777
4,208
-10.2%
Total
11,994
15,024
-20.2%
About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.
At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.
About Porsche Financial Services, Inc.
Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the dedicated provider of leasing and financing products for Porsche in the United States. Founded in 1991, PFS provides custom financial solutions and products to Porsche customers and dealers in the United States. In 2012, PFS expanded its North America operations to become the captive finance provider for the exclusive brands of the VW Group which include Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti. As an integrated premium financial services provider, every new product – whether it be a leasing offer or a service offer – contains the DNA of some of the world's most exclusive vehicle manufacturers.