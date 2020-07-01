ATLANTA, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced second quarter U.S. retail deliveries and a year-on-year decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. PCNA is the sole licensed importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan model lines. Retail deliveries by the 192 independently owned and operated U.S. dealers totaled 12,192 from April through June. This was down 19.9 percent from an especially strong performance in Q2 2019, which was the first quarter in which PCNA delivered more than 5,000 vehicles per month for all three months.
"May and June witnessed a rebound of customer demand from April, and record Certified Pre-Owned sales in June are another indicator of sustained passion for Porsche," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Our dealer partners have gone above and beyond and displayed a high level of agility to ensure customers' safety and mobility at a very challenging time."
Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 6,706 vehicles from April through June, up 8.1 percent year-over-year.
Model
April-June
Difference
2020
2019
ALL 911
2,245
1,726
30.1%
ALL 718
472
1,490
-68.3%
ALL TAYCAN
818
n/a
n/a
ALL PANAMERA
871
2,042
-57.4%
ALL CAYENNE
3,822
4,472
-14.5%
ALL MACAN
3,964
5,503
-27.9%
Total
12,192
15,233
-19.9%
About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.
At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.
