NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Novelli, one of the world's leading Purpose communication consultancies, announced today that David Bentley will assume the role of chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. As CEO, Bentley will continue to build on the organization's mission to help companies and brands find, live and tell their purpose in order to make an impact and drive business results. This exciting announcement follows Porter Novelli's selection as PRWeek's Best Place to Work Large Agency, PRWeek's inaugural Purpose Agency of the Year and PRWeek/PR Council's Best Diversity Initiative Agency of the Year in 2019.
"It is an honor and privilege to join the ranks as CEO of the historic organization that is Porter Novelli. For more than 45 years, this company has successfully counseled clients and delivered award-winning work, all while making a positive impact," said Bentley. "I am inspired by their work to date and am eager to help propel the organization swiftly and effectively into the future – for our people, our clients and our business."
Bentley brings to Porter Novelli a deep background in digital and business strategy. He has spent his career both in agencies and most recently as a senior leader at McKinsey & Company, helping clients build new businesses, reimagining existing businesses and counseling CEOs on meeting the demands of today's modern market.
"David's diversity of experience across both agencies and consultancies gives him a unique understanding of today's market dynamics," said John Doolittle, acting CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group. "Having spent his career creating, and innovating traditional businesses, he is well suited to lead Porter Novelli into the future as a global consultancy."
Prior to McKinsey & Company, Bentley spent a decade in North America and European leadership positions at AKQA, before founding his own consultancy. In his career, he has counseled companies such as Google, Johnson & Johnson, Nike and Unilever.
About Porter Novelli
Porter Novelli is a global purpose communication consultancy born from the idea that the art of communication can advance society. More than 45 years ago, we opened our doors – and people's eyes and minds – for brands driven to make a positive impact. Today, we believe that organizations must find, live and tell their purpose in order to thrive. Those companies will motivate action, secure loyalty and encourage advocacy — all in service to a healthier bottom line. Porter Novelli is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.
About Omnicom Public Relations Group
Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.