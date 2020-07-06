NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global purpose and communications consultancy Porter Novelli and the consulting firm Global Situation Room, Inc.® today announced they are expanding their existing collaboration and joining forces to bring clients new tools to mitigate and maneuver around today's multiplying risks. This partnership broadens one of the most powerful reputation management teams in the industry, led by former White House and national security officials.
Porter Novelli and Global Situation Room have worked together over the course of several years to develop cutting-edge tools designed to better navigate today's complex, high-risk business environment – one that is demanding businesses continue to play a vital role in advancing society. The companies' goal through this service is to give clients the latest capabilities to lead on issues during the American presidential election and beyond.
"Crisis management is no longer an episodic need for organizations. It is an always-on critical business function that is inexorably linked to reputation and financial performance," said Sean Smith, Porter Novelli's Global Reputation Practice Leader. "The enhanced partnership with Global Situation Room, coupled with our unparalleled tools, allows us to more fully leverage our two teams and bring additional offerings to market."
Effective immediately, Porter Novelli and Global Situation Room now offer:
- PN 2020Foresight – A framework and model that allow companies and brands to follow the most critical developments in geopolitics, including the U.S. presidential election and Brexit, and analysis on how they can use the insights to prepare themselves and their stakeholders for the outcome.
- COVID-19 Offerings – The teams have been aiding companies in scrutinizing their response to the crisis phase of the pandemic for critical lessons, re-assessing their stakeholder priorities, examining how market landscapes have changed and building greater resiliency into their business operations.
- Crisis Audits – An exhaustive review, revision, and list of recommendations to ensure they are ready to handle the next threat.
- SituationRoomX – An immersive and intense simulated crisis experience that stress tests clients and brands, their plans, people, and processes.
- Countermeasures and Crisis Communications Infrastructure – Emergency tools that enable clients and brands to gain the advantage amidst adversity.
"We are proud to take our collaboration with Porter Novelli to the next level," said Brett Bruen, Global Situation Room's President. "They are a global leader in driving reputation that is authentically built on purpose. In an age when reputational risks have gone regular, we will be able to offer an unrivaled capacity for confronting companies' most complex communications challenges."
About Global Situation Room, Inc.
The Global Situation Room, Inc. ® (GSR) is a consulting firm built on the experience of former American ambassadors and senior government officials. Our team provides a range of international public affairs services — communications, strategic analysis, crisis management and preparation, connections and navigation of global leadership. Additionally, our services include full-service training and conference services and access to unique, one-of-a-kind events in prestigious locations with world-renowned experts. Partnering with GSR means joining a network with contacts that includes global influencers, former presidential advisers, government experts, diplomats, entrepreneurs and senior business leaders.
About Porter Novelli
Porter Novelli is a global purpose communication consultancy born from the idea that the art of communication can advance society. More than 45 years ago, we opened our doors – and people's eyes and minds – for brands driven to make a positive impact. Today, we believe that organizations must find, live and tell their purpose in order to thrive. Those companies will motivate action, secure loyalty and encourage advocacy — all in service to a healthier bottom line. Porter Novelli is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.
About Omnicom Public Relations Group
Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.