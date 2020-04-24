PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $81 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. This compares with net income of $73 million, or 82 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.
"Our financial performance this quarter largely reflects conditions experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "PGE is committed to serving the needs of our customers and our community during this time. Given the deteriorating economic outlook, the company is revising full-year earnings guidance to $2.20 to $2.50 per diluted share. This guidance includes a decrease in annual retail deliveries of 1 to 2%, weather-adjusted, and reflects management actions to reduce operating and maintenance and capital spending. Our forecasts of long-term earnings growth remain at 4 to 6%."
First quarter 2020 earnings compared to first quarter 2019 earnings
Total revenues showed no change as increases in retail revenues and wholesale revenues were offset by a decrease in other operating revenues. Lower purchased power and fuel expense resulted from a lower power cost per MWh, primarily due to strong wind production. In addition, lower operating expenses were driven by reduced plant maintenance expense, which was partially offset by increased distribution expense. Earnings were also impacted by a decline in the market value of the non-qualified benefit trust and higher depreciation and amortization as the result of capital additions.
Revised 2020 earnings guidance
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Company's operations. Management has responded to the pandemic by suspending customer disconnects and late fees, creating payment plan arrangements, implementing employee and public safety protocols, reducing operating expenses and taking steps to reduce future customer prices. Given the unknown length of the stay at home orders and the resulting impact on the economy, PGE is modeling and planning for a variety of financial scenarios.
Based on its modeling, PGE is revising its annual earnings guidance from $2.50 to $2.65 per diluted share to $2.20 to $2.50 per diluted share.
Revised guidance assumes:
- A decrease in annual retail deliveries of 1% to 2%, weather adjusted, with decreases concentrated in the commercial sector, partially offset by increased residential load, and flat industrial loads;
- Average hydro conditions for the year;
- Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;
- Normal thermal plant operations;
- Operating and maintenance costs between $570 million and $590 million, versus our previous forecast of $590 million to $610 million, which includes an increase in our full-year forecasted bad debt expense from $6 million to $15 million due to moratoriums on collection activities and customer disconnects; and
- Revised depreciation and amortization expense from between $415 million and $435 million to between $410 million and $430 million.
Company Update
Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)
On March 16, 2020 PGE received verbal acknowledgement of its Action Plan from the Public Utility Commission of Oregon in its 2019 IRP. PGE is evaluating RFP timing in light of the economic downturn and COVID-19 pandemic.
First Quarter 2020 earnings call and webcast — April 24, 2020
PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24, 2020, through 1 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director, Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.
The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.
About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves 899,000 customers with a service area population of 1.9 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 13 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2019, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $4.7 million and volunteered 32,900 hours with more than 700 nonprofits annually across Oregon . For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/cleanvision.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding earnings guidance; statements regarding future load, hydro conditions and operating and maintenance costs; statements concerning implementation of the company's integrated resource plan; statements concerning future compliance with regulations limiting emissions from generation facilities and the costs to achieve such compliance; as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including reductions in demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; changes in capital market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects; the outcome of various legal and regulatory proceedings; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; and cyber security breaches of the company's customer information system or operating systems, which may affect customer bills or other aspects of our operations; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the company on the date hereof and such statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Prospective investors should also review the risks, assumptions and uncertainties listed in the company's most recent annual report on form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time.
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Revenues:
Revenues, net
$
564
$
570
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
9
3
Total revenues
573
573
Operating expenses:
Purchased power and fuel
153
179
Generation, transmission and distribution
73
77
Administrative and other
71
71
Depreciation and amortization
108
101
Taxes other than income taxes
35
34
Total operating expenses
440
462
Income from operations
133
111
Interest expense, net
33
32
Other (loss) income:
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
3
3
Miscellaneous (loss) income, net
(4)
2
Other (loss) income, net
(1)
5
Income before income tax expense
99
84
Income tax expense
18
11
Net income
81
73
Other comprehensive income
1
1
Comprehensive income
$
82
$
74
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
89,429
89,309
Diluted
89,579
89,309
Earnings per share—Basic and diluted
$
0.91
$
0.82
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30
$
30
Accounts receivable, net
233
253
Inventories
97
96
Regulatory assets—current
21
17
Other current assets
124
104
Total current assets
505
500
Electric utility plant, net
7,217
7,161
Regulatory assets—noncurrent
513
483
Nuclear decommissioning trust
45
46
Non-qualified benefit plan trust
34
38
Other noncurrent assets
156
166
Total assets
$
8,470
$
8,394
March 31,
December 31,
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
128
$
165
Liabilities from price risk management activities—current
32
23
Short-term debt
20
—
Current portion of long-term debt
140
—
Current portion of finance lease obligation
16
16
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
296
315
Total current liabilities
632
519
Long-term debt, net of current portion
2,478
2,597
Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent
1,390
1,377
Deferred income taxes
385
378
Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans
248
247
Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent
129
108
Asset retirement obligations
263
263
Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities
102
103
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
133
135
Other noncurrent liabilities
72
76
Total liabilities
5,832
5,803
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,464,521 and 89,387,124 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
1,220
1,220
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9)
(10)
Retained earnings
1,427
1,381
Total shareholders' equity
2,638
2,591
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,470
$
8,394
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
81
$
73
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
108
101
Deferred income taxes
7
9
Pension and other postretirement benefits
6
6
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
(3)
(3)
Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization
(9)
(4)
(Amortization) of net benefits due to Tax Reform
(6)
(5)
Other non-cash income and expenses, net
19
10
Changes in working capital:
Decrease/(increase) in accounts receivable, net
19
(1)
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
(1)
3
(Increase)/decrease in margin deposits
(19)
1
(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(22)
(13)
Other working capital items, net
(9)
(12)
Other, net
(16)
(9)
Net cash provided by operating activities
155
156
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(162)
(150)
Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
3
4
Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
(2)
(2)
Other, net
4
(3)
Net cash used in investing activities
(157)
(151)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
119
—
Payments on long-term debt
(98)
—
Borrowings on short-term debt
20
—
Repayments of short-term debt
(20)
—
Issuance of commercial paper, net
20
—
Dividends paid
(34)
(32)
Other
(5)
(3)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2
(35)
(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
—
(30)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
30
119
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
30
$
89
Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
12
$
13
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Revenues (dollars in millions):
Retail:
Residential
$
279
48
%
$
290
50
%
Commercial
159
28
154
27
Industrial
51
9
44
8
Direct Access
11
2
11
2
Subtotal
500
87
499
87
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
9
2
3
1
Other accrued revenues, net
5
1
7
1
Total retail revenues
514
90
509
89
Wholesale revenues
47
8
37
6
Other operating revenues
12
2
27
5
Total revenues
$
573
100
%
$
573
100
%
Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):
Retail:
Residential
2,131
31
%
2,256
39
%
Commercial
1,626
24
1,631
28
Industrial
810
12
708
12
Subtotal
4,567
67
4,595
79
Direct access:
Commercial
170
3
164
3
Industrial
355
5
360
6
Subtotal
525
8
524
9
Total retail energy deliveries
5,092
75
5,119
88
Wholesale energy deliveries
1,693
25
674
12
Total energy deliveries
6,785
100
%
5,793
100
%
Average number of retail customers:
Residential
787,095
88
%
776,067
88
%
Commercial
110,073
12
109,750
12
Industrial
194
—
199
—
Direct access
627
—
631
—
Total
897,989
100
%
886,647
100
%
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):
Generation:
Thermal:
Natural gas
2,433
37
%
2,168
38
%
Coal
1,186
18
1,335
24
Total thermal
3,619
55
3,503
62
Hydro
369
6
377
7
Wind
585
9
212
4
Total generation
4,573
70
4,092
73
Purchased power:
Term
1,604
24
1,258
22
Hydro
345
5
247
4
Wind
64
1
41
1
Total purchased power
2,013
30
1,546
27
Total system load
6,586
100
%
5,638
100
%
Less: wholesale sales
(1,693)
(674)
Retail load requirement
4,893
4,964
The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:
Heating Degree-days
2020
2019
Avg.
January
588
670
728
February
605
760
599
March
568
562
522
Year-to-date
1,761
1,992
1,849
(Decrease)/increase from the 15-year average
(5)
%
8
%
