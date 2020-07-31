PORTLAND, Ore., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $39 million, or 43 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares with net income of $25 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.
"We achieved solid second quarter financial results, driven by a combination of favorable hydro and wind conditions and lower operating expenses," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "As an essential service provider, we will continue working to keep costs low to support economic recovery and the communities we serve in this unprecedented time."
Second quarter 2020 earnings compared to second quarter 2019 earnings
Total revenues increased as a result of higher residential, industrial and wholesale demand, which was partially offset by lower commercial demand. Power costs increased due to higher overall system deliveries, which more than offset a decline in the average cost per MWh due to lower gas prices and surplus hydro in the region. Operating expense declined due to continuous efforts to reduce the company's overall cost structure as well as lower plant maintenance expense. Tax expense was favorable due to higher Production Tax Credit generation at PGE's wind facilities.
Company Update
Major Capital Projects
PGE's Integrated Operations Center and the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility remain on schedule and on budget. There have been no significant supply chain or operational disruptions as a result of COVID-19.
Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)
The Public Utility Commission of Oregon acknowledged the Action Plan in PGE's 2019 IRP in a written Order on May 6, 2020. PGE plans to begin procurement activities for renewables and capacity later this year and will consider the potential impacts of economic conditions on resource needs.
2020 Earnings Guidance
PGE is reaffirming its 2020 earnings guidance of $2.20 to $2.50 per diluted share. This guidance is based on the following assumptions:
- Revised annual retail deliveries from a decrease of 1% to 2%, weather adjusted, to flat energy deliveries, weather adjusted, year over year. This upward revision reflects stronger residential and industrial demand offset by a decline in commercial deliveries;
- Net variable power costs for the year ending December 31, 2020 to be below the power cost adjustment mechanism baseline, but within the established deadband range;
- Average hydro conditions for the year;
- Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;
- Normal thermal plant operations;
- Operating and maintenance expense between $570 million and $590 million, which includes a full-year forecasted bad debt expense of $15 million due to moratoriums on collection activities and customer disconnects; and
- Depreciation and amortization expense between $410 million and $430 million.
Second Quarter 2020 earnings call and webcast — July 31, 2020
PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, July 31, 2020, through 1 p.m. ET on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Jardon Jaramillo, senior director, Investor Relations, Treasury, and Finance Operations, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.
The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.
About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves 901,000 customers with a service area population of 1.9 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 13 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2019, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $4.7 million and volunteered 32,900 hours with more than 700 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/news.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding earnings guidance; statements regarding future load, hydro conditions and operating and maintenance costs; statements concerning implementation of the company's integrated resource plan; statements concerning future compliance with regulations limiting emissions from generation facilities and the costs to achieve such compliance; as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including reductions in demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; changes in capital market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects; the outcome of various legal and regulatory proceedings; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; and cyber security breaches of the company's customer information system or operating systems, which may affect customer bills or other aspects of our operations; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the company on the date hereof and such statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Prospective investors should also review the risks, assumptions and uncertainties listed in the company's most recent annual report on form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time.
POR
Source: Portland General Company
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended June
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Revenues, net
$
469
$
462
$
1,033
$
1,032
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
—
(2)
9
1
Total revenues
469
460
1,042
1,033
Operating expenses:
Purchased power and fuel
109
105
262
284
Generation, transmission and distribution
77
86
150
163
Administrative and other
74
78
145
149
Depreciation and amortization
104
101
212
202
Taxes other than income taxes
34
33
69
67
Total operating expenses
398
403
838
865
Income from operations
71
57
204
168
Interest expense, net
34
31
67
63
Other income:
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
4
2
7
5
Miscellaneous income (loss), net
3
—
(1)
2
Other income, net
7
2
6
7
Income before income tax expense
44
28
143
112
Income tax expense
5
3
23
14
Net income
39
25
120
98
Other comprehensive income
—
1
1
2
Comprehensive income
$
39
$
26
$
121
$
100
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
89,489
89,357
89,459
89,333
Diluted
89,625
89,561
89,602
89,537
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.44
$
0.28
$
1.34
$
1.10
Diluted
$
0.43
$
0.28
$
1.34
$
1.09
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
303
$
30
Accounts receivable, net
204
253
Inventories
109
96
Regulatory assets—current
12
17
Other current assets
108
104
Total current assets
736
500
Electric utility plant, net
7,301
7,161
Regulatory assets—noncurrent
526
483
Nuclear decommissioning trust
47
46
Non-qualified benefit plan trust
37
38
Other noncurrent assets
158
166
Total assets
$
8,805
$
8,394
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31,
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
134
$
165
Liabilities from price risk management activities—current
40
23
Short-term debt
150
—
Current portion of long-term debt
140
—
Current portion of finance lease obligation
16
16
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
289
315
Total current liabilities
769
519
Long-term debt, net of current portion
2,676
2,597
Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent
1,362
1,377
Deferred income taxes
385
378
Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans
249
247
Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent
145
108
Asset retirement obligations
265
263
Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities
101
103
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
132
135
Other noncurrent liabilities
75
76
Total liabilities
6,159
5,803
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
—
—
Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,506,951
1,224
1,220
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9)
(10)
Retained earnings
1,431
1,381
Total shareholders' equity
2,646
2,591
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,805
$
8,394
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
120
$
98
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
212
202
Deferred income taxes
4
6
Pension and other postretirement benefits
12
12
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
(7)
(5)
Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization
(8)
(1)
(Amortization) of net benefits due to Tax Reform
(11)
(11)
Other non-cash income and expenses, net
46
21
Changes in working capital:
Decrease in accounts receivable, net
40
63
(Increase) in inventories
(13)
(17)
(Increase)/decrease in margin deposits
(9)
11
(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(27)
(65)
Other working capital items, net
18
16
Other, net
(21)
(16)
Net cash provided by operating activities
356
314
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(370)
(271)
Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
4
7
Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
(3)
(5)
Other, net
(1)
(2)
Net cash used in investing activities
(370)
(271)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
319
200
Payments on long-term debt
(98)
(300)
Borrowings on short-term debt
200
—
Repayments of short-term debt
(50)
—
Issuance of commercial paper, net
—
17
Dividends paid
(69)
(65)
Other
(15)
(3)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
287
(151)
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
273
(108)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
30
119
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
303
$
11
Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
56
$
60
Cash paid for income taxes
5
20
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Revenues (dollars in millions):
Retail:
Residential
$
502
48
%
$
495
48
%
Commercial
299
29
312
30
Industrial
104
10
94
9
Direct Access
23
2
21
2
Subtotal
928
89
922
89
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
9
1
1
—
Other accrued revenues, net
6
1
13
1
Total retail revenues
943
91
936
90
Wholesale revenues
74
7
53
5
Other operating revenues
25
2
44
5
Total revenues
$
1,042
100
%
$
1,033
100
%
Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):
Retail:
Residential
3,789
30
%
3,782
34
%
Commercial
3,000
24
3,261
29
Industrial
1,638
13
1,510
14
Subtotal
8,427
67
8,553
77
Direct access:
Commercial
311
3
341
3
Industrial
725
6
720
7
Subtotal
1,036
9
1,061
10
Total retail energy deliveries
9,463
76
9,614
87
Wholesale energy deliveries
2,980
24
1,459
13
Total energy deliveries
12,443
100
%
11,073
100
%
Average number of retail customers:
Residential
788,511
88
%
776,816
88
%
Commercial
110,116
12
109,470
12
Industrial
194
—
195
—
Direct access
631
—
633
—
Total
899,452
100
%
887,114
100
%
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):
Generation:
Thermal:
Natural gas
3,477
29
%
3,318
31
%
Coal
1,504
13
1,713
16
Total thermal
4,981
42
5,031
47
Hydro
686
6
837
8
Wind
1,193
10
820
8
Total generation
6,860
58
6,688
63
Purchased power:
Term
4,108
34
3,177
30
Hydro
804
7
566
6
Wind
178
1
123
1
Total purchased power
5,090
42
3,866
37
Total system load
11,950
100
%
10,554
100
%
Less: wholesale sales
(2,980)
(1,459)
Retail load requirement
8,970
9,095
The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:
Heating Degree-days
Cooling Degree-days
2020
2019
Avg.
2020
2019
Avg.
First Quarter
1,761
1,992
1,849
—
—
—
April
305
312
375
—
—
3
May
174
109
185
39
28
24
June
75
46
76
60
74
62
Second Quarter
554
467
636
99
102
89
Year-to-date
2,315
2,459
2,485
99
102
89
(Decrease)/increase from the 15-year average
(7)
%
(1)
%
11
%
15
%
Media Contact:
Investor Contact:
Andrea Platt
Jardon Jaramillo
Corporate Communications
Investor Relations
Phone: 503-464-7980
Phone: 503-464-7051