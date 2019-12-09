Portola Pharmaceuticals Presents New Interim Data at the 61st ASH Meeting on its Oral SYK/JAK Inhibitor Cerdulatinib in Heavily Pre-Treated Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

- Interim Phase 2a Data Demonstrate Improved Overall Response Rate in Combination with Rituximab - - 48% Overall Response Rate Observed in Cerdulatinib Only; 76% Overall Response Rate Observed with Cerdulatinib in Combination with Rituximab -