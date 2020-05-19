NEW ORLEANS, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, a leading provider of renewable energy for low-to-moderate income (LMI) households, has chosen to innovate its financing workflow with the T-REX Performance Data Service and Analytics Platform. With T-REX, PosiGen fully automates lease warehousing, securitization, and financial reporting, leading to better business line pricing and faster go-to-market. PosiGen is the sixth renewable energy provider to join T-REX's client base this year, signifying ongoing market interest and growth across this important sector.
T-REX automates data management and analytics workflow for complex markets. By digitizing and moving all underlying data and models to the cloud, sell-side and buy-side participants collaborate more efficiently. With T-REX, PosiGen can rapidly scale its operations and continue to offer the most cost-effective solar leases as it prepares to expand its programs in new states.
Scott Miller, CBDO of T-REX, said, "PosiGen is on a unique and admirable mission to make solar energy accessible to LMI households. We're delighted that Tom and his team selected T-REX as their capital markets platform on this journey towards a more inclusive clean energy economy. PosiGen exemplifies innovative thinking by shifting its business to digital."
Tom Neyhart, CEO of PosiGen, said "Over the years, we've honed our savings-based value proposition and made significant strides to accelerate LMI solar adoption. Working with T-REX will help us maintain that positive momentum and reach new communities. No other financial analytics tool on the market gives us the speed, flexibility, and transparency we needed to scale our business. With all of our data and models managed in T-REX, we are now better positioned to articulate the ingenuity of our financing solution with warehouse lenders, rating agencies, and investors."
A best-of-breed capital markets solution, T-REX is a trusted provider of data and analytics to all solar industry participants, including originators, investment banks, rating agencies, and investors.
About PosiGen
Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is one of the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education providers for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 15,000 residential customers, over 220 direct employees, and supports more than 120 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families, and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence lowering their utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com.
About T-REX
T-REX, headquartered in New York City, is an enterprise data and analytics solutions provider for structured credit and project finance markets. Built to empower responsible finance, T-REX fills a critical technology gap for a $3.6 trillion market of complex fixed income assets. Designed by finance, data, and technology experts, T-REX consolidates workflow from Sell Side to Buy Side onto one cloud-based collaboration platform, creating a single source of truth for all parties. Visit www.trexgroup.com to learn about T-REX's Performance Data Service and Financial Analytics Platform.
Contact:
For PosiGen:
Amy Barrios
amy@mmsnola.com
For T-REX:
Nandita Ray
nandita.ray@trexgroup.com