MILWAUKEE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Potawatomi Business Development Corporation (PBDC) announced today that Paul Hoesly, the company's current Chief Financial Officer, was promoted to take on the additional role of Chief Strategic Officer. Hoesly has been with PBDC since 2018, providing direct insight into the investments of the Company, guiding strategic direction, investment selection, due diligence, post-acquisition integration, and divestiture. With his added role, Hoesly will oversee the development, communication, and execution of PBDC's strategic initiatives to produce long-term, sustainable success for the company.
"As a member of the executive leadership team, Paul plays a critical role in helping PBDC achieve exponential growth in both top line revenue and net income," said Randy Mueller, Chief Executive Officer, PBDC. "Our holdings have grown nearly tenfold in recent years and Paul's contributions are key to that success. We are thrilled to have him take on this added focus and look forward to what the team will achieve on behalf of our shareholders, the Forest County Potawatomi Community, in the years ahead."
"I am excited to add the role of Chief Strategic Officer to my responsibilities with PBDC," said Hoesly. "We are seeing exceptional growth in our commercial and federal operations. Having this focus allows me to oversee the execution of our strategic plans and facilitate the development of high-impact initiatives for the company. This will be incredibly helpful as we look to PBDC's future success."
During his time with PBDC, Paul revised banking and treasury relationships which resulted in new and creative financing opportunities for both acquisition and operational growth. He works closely with the Executive Leadership team on the successful management of the Company's passive investment portfolio, which includes a mix of privately held real estate investments, publicly traded REITs and a series of private equity technology investments. His approach has created a systematic investment process that will grow the value of these investments over time.
Prior to joining PBDC, Hoesly was a senior manager at the national accounting firm of Ernst & Young, LLP and held various financial leadership positions with consumer products companies including Johnson Outdoors, Scubapro, and Master Lock, as well as industrial businesses such as Gardner Denver and Lucas Milhaupt.
His extensive M&A experience includes numerous acquisitions and divestitures. Acquisitions have included both start- up and mature enterprises ranging from $500K to $250 million. Hoesly obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and an Executive MBA with International Business Specialization from Marquette University.
The PBDC was established in 2002 as the economic development and income diversification business of the Forest County Potawatomi Community (FCPC). Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, subsidiary companies and investments provide financial diversification for shareholders and investment partners. Resources generated by PBDC and its holdings help diversify the tribal economy that supports Forest County Potawatomi's tribal government and helps improve the lives of tribal members.
ABOUT THE POTAWATOMI BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION: The Potawatomi Business Development Corporation is owned and operated by the Forest County Potawatomi Community of Wisconsin. The Corporation seeks to diversify the Tribe's business interests beyond gaming in an effort to secure the future of the Tribe for the next seven generations and beyond. In addition to Greenfire Management Services, other business holdings include Data Holdings, Native Roots Hemp, Wgema Leasing, and several federal contracting operations. For more information on the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation, visit http://www.potawatomibdc.com.
