CALVERTON, Md., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Financial Group (PFG), a Maryland-based provider of premier financial planning and wealth management services, formally announced today the addition of Jeremy S. Dvorak, CFP®, CASL® to the company's advisory team. Mr. Dvorak, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional, joins PFG with over 15 years of experience as a financial planner having previously served as a Raymond James independent financial advisor. He will continue operating from his Ellicott City, Maryland office location and offer an expanded geographic footprint for the company.
"We are always looking for financial planners to join the PFG team, but finding the perfect fit with our mission and client-centric philosophy is our utmost priority," said Todd Wike, Managing Partner at Potomac Financial Group, Financial Advisor and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional at Raymond James Financial Services. "I've had the privilege to get to know Jeremy over the past several years on both a professional and personal level through our shared Raymond James connection. It was immediately apparent that his integrity and passion for helping his clients achieve their financial dreams make him an excellent addition to our team."
"After managing my own practice, I am excited to take this next step forward and offer my clients the excellent tools and valued resources that PFG has an outstanding reputation for providing," added Mr. Dvorak. "We are precisely aligned in our shared passion and common goals to do whatever it takes to help our clients – helping them to find their financial freedom, no matter what comes their way."
A graduate of Towson University, Mr. Dvorak earned a B.A. in Economics with a focus in Financial Planning. In addition to being a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional, he is a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), Chartered Advisor for Senior Living (CASL) and has Series 6, 7, 63, 65, 24 and numerous State Life and Health Insurance licenses. Prior to establishing his own practice, he spent 7 years as a top advisor at M&T Securities and was a standing member of the President's Advisory Council.
About Potomac Financial Group | Since 1973, Potomac Financial Group (PFG) has served as a premier financial planning and wealth management firm singularly committed to helping its clients and families achieve financial independence and security. With over 45 years of combined experience, PFG has grown to be one of the region's most trusted financial planning firms through its innovative financial solutions and commitment to exemplary personal care. To learn more, visit PotomacFinancialGroup.com.
