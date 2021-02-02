CROFTON, Md., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POTOMAC TESTING, a TechPro Power Group company, today announced the recent acquisition of Northern Electrical Testing Inc. ("NET), a NETA Accredited independent third party electrical testing firm based in Troy, Michigan.
Commenting on the announcement, Lyle Detterman, President of Northern Electrical Testing said: "We are very pleased to join Potomac Testing and the TechPro Power Group family of companies. We will be able to expand our geographic service area of Michigan and Northwest Ohio that our certified engineers and technicians presently serve. We will also expand our services to the utility, manufacturing & heavy processing industries including high & medium voltage."
Mr. Ken Bassett, President of Potomac Testing, said: "Integrating the skills and experience of the NET team into our company enables us to further increase our ability to serve the industry's union job requirements with a greater range of knowledge, responsiveness and regional coverage. We look forward to the many opportunities our combined resources and strength will bring for the benefit of our customers and employees.'
Mr. Michael Kilpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of TechPro Power Group Inc., said: "We are pleased to welcome NET into our growing family of companies. As a specialty services contractor focused on electrical testing and commissioning, our ability to bring together companies such as NET that provide a great depth of capability, while also ensuring a cultural fit of quality, safety and integrity, is a cornerstone of our success in serving our increasing range of client needs and meeting the strong demand for third party technical services in the industry nationwide."
ABOUT NORTHERN ELECTRICAL TESTING INC.
Northern Electrical Testing is an independent service company established in 1979 and based in Troy, Michigan. The company provides electrical power system acceptance and maintenance testing services, engineering studies, and emergency power restoration services. Accordingly, it provides independent third party, objective testing and analysis, free of the influence of manufacturers and installers of electrical power distribution equipment, emergency generators, paralleling switchgear, and automatic transfer switches. The company's services are utilized by owners and consulting firms to provide site data and supporting engineering studies to complement their design projects. For more information, please visit http://www.northerntesting.com.
ABOUT POTOMAC TESTING
A TechPro Power Group company, Potomac Testing, established in 1985, has earned its position as an industry leader in comprehensive low, medium, and high voltage electrical equipment services: from NETA acceptance and maintenance testing, planned and emergency field services, power quality and engineering studies, to retrofitting and refurbishment of electrical equipment. For more information, please visit http://www.potomactesting.com.
ABOUT TECHPRO POWER GROUP
Established in 2017, TechPro Power Group Inc. is a family of best-in-class companies providing electrical, instrumentation and control testing and start-up and commissioning services as well as electrical test equipment rental, sales, calibration and repair to the power, oil & gas, process industries and other industrial end markets. Its holdings include Potomac Testing and Technical Diagnostic Services, LLC ("TDS"). For more information, please visit http://www.techpropowergroup.com
Media Contact
Michelle Harnish - Principal, We-NDT Marketing Network, +1 6032474214, michelle.harnish@we-ndt.com
Ken Bassett - President, Potomac Testing, (301) 352-1930, kbassett@potomactesting.com
SOURCE Potomac Testing