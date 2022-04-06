ADS Services, LLC ("ADS") and Woodland Holdings WLL ("WoodServ") have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") appointing WoodServ as the Authorized OEM Representative for PowerChokes™ systems, equipment, and part sales in the Middle East Region.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADS Services, LLC ("ADS") and Woodland Holdings WLL ("WoodServ") have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") appointing WoodServ as the Authorized OEM Representative for PowerChokes™ systems, equipment, and part sales in the Middle East Region. PowerChokes™, a division of ADS, provides patented and cost-effective pressure control solutions for the oil & gas drilling, completion, and production markets.
Charlie Orbell, CEO of ADS, stated "WoodServ's significant presence in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, including certified in-country manufacturing facilities, provides PowerChokes™ clients with greater support for their current installed base and new product deployments in this critical growth region."
"Our shared objective in this agreement is to provide clients with high quality and comprehensive pressure control offering in our core Saudi Arabia and UAE markets. We are very excited to partner with Charlie and the ADS PowerChokes™ team," commented Sam Kawa, CEO of WoodServ.
"PowerChokes™ has a strong market presence across the global onshore and offshore markets, and the Middle Eastern Region is a key point of emphasis for us going forward. WoodServ's infrastructure and relationships will help to provide quicker turnaround times and more efficient service for our producer, rig contractor, and service company clients," said Brian Ellis, Chief Technology Officer at ADS.
About ADS Services:
ADS Services, LLC provides industry-leading technology, products and services for critical pressure control in the oil & gas industry. For over 30 years, PowerChokes™, a division of ADS, has been providing the industry with patented choke systems, pressure relief valves, and drilling-related controls and automation solutions. SHIELD Pressure Control™, another division of ADS, serves the onshore US and Middle Eastern markets with highly efficient and patented managed pressure drilling ("MPD") systems. Based in Houston (TX) and Midland (TX), the ADS management team is comprised of several industry-leading experts in drilling automation and MPD technology.
About WoodServ:
WoodServ is a leading provider of Gas Compression Technology, Early Production Facilities, Extended Well-Testing, and Production Optimization Services to the Oil &Gas sector. The global experience and track record of the WoodServ management and technical team, coupled with its alignment with international strategic partners from the US and Europe, provide the industry with access to global technology coupled with world-class services and support locally in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain serving the MENA region.
Media Contact
Sara E. Davila, MoonLight Marketing, 1 8323805798, sara@moonlightmarketing.io
SOURCE ADS Services