RALEIGH, N.C., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERHOME, one of the fastest-growing American companies specializing in solar energy and energy efficiency services, today announced the opening of its office in Raleigh to provide homeowners and businesses in central and eastern North Carolina a supplement to grid energy. This is POWERHOME's third location in the state, with the company's headquarters and additional service office located in the Charlotte area.
The new office is located at 9208 Falls of Neuse Rd., Suite 120, in Raleigh, and POWERHOME plans to hire up to 100 people in the coming months in the areas of energy consulting and installation.
North Carolina is among the most active states in the nation for solar installations, ranking second for installed capacity, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. POWERHOME has worked to build additional visibility in the state by forging partnerships with NC State Athletics and the Carolina Panthers.
"Despite a massive disruption to the economy, consumer interest in solar continues," said Jayson Waller, CEO of POWERHOME. "More than ever, consumers are becoming energy conscious and are looking for ways to gain energy independence and decrease their monthly expenses. We're committed to helping those in our home state become energy independent and have the opportunity to own their power, instead of endlessly renting it from the utility companies."
Over the past decade, the cost of installing solar panels has dropped by more than 70 percent due to lower equipment costs and various government tax incentives, including a federal solar tax credit of 26 percent on newly installed solar systems through the end of 2020. In addition to saving on traditional energy costs, solar energy systems can add to home value, making them an attractive long-term investment.
Those interested in applying for jobs in Raleigh should visit http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or send an email to careers@powerhome.com.
About POWERHOME
POWERHOME is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 900 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 100 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the second time in three years that the company has made the top 100 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.