MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, one of the fastest-growing American companies specializing in solar energy and energy efficiency services, has begun serving homeowners and businesses in eastern Kansas, making the Sunflower State the 12th in the company's footprint.
Customers in Kansas will be served by the company's office staff in Kansas City, Missouri, an expansion which was announced earlier this month. Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan and Emporia are among the communities that have a chance to supplement grid energy using this clean energy provider.
"By expanding into eastern Kansas, POWERHOME SOLAR's movement of building a clean energy future across America continues," said CEO Jayson Waller. "Missouri has been a great market for us, and we don't think the enthusiasm for solar stops at the border. Kansans, here we come."
Kansas residents have the highest average cost of electricity among the 10 Great Plains states at nearly 13 cents per kilowatt-hour, according to current U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Solar panels can be financed (in some cases, for roughly the same cost as your electric bill), and once the financing ends, so does your payment for solar, allowing customers to "own their power."
Not only can investing in solar energy potentially increase residential property value, current tax credits reinforce that solar energy is a sound decision. Congress recently renewed a federal solar tax credit of up to 26 percent on newly-installed solar systems through 2021 and 2022. Kansas also supports net metering, which allows consumers to sell their excess energy back to participating utility companies at retail rates.
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,600 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 12 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
