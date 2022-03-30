Fast-Growing Solar Company Expands Its Footprint to Georgia's Coast
SAVANNAH, Ga., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, one of the nation's fastest-growing energy efficiency and solar energy companies, will be expanding in the Peach State with a sales office opening in Savannah, Georgia.
"We are excited to be opening a new office in historic Savannah," POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller said. "This important port city has long been a cultural hub of influence in the southeast and we forecast our move there will convince more residents and businesses in the surrounding area go solar."
The company expects to open the new office within the next few weeks. Like the Marietta and Alpharetta POWERHOME SOLAR locations, job seekers can expect online postings for available roles such as sales representatives, office administrators, sales support and more as the office opening proceeds. Those seeking a position with POWERHOME SOLAR can inquire in our office, located at 349 Mall Boulevard, Suite 200, visit http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or send an email to careers@powerhome.com.
Georgians have the tenth-highest average electric bill in the U.S., per 2020 figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, giving consumers in the state good reason to consider adding solar.
Solar panels can be financed (in some cases, for roughly the same cost as your electric bill), and once the financing ends, so does your payment for solar, allowing customers to be more in control of their energy consumption and "own their power."
About POWERHOME SOLAR
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 2,100 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is ranked No. 520 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the fourth time in five years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
