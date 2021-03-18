MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, a national leader in solar energy and energy-efficiency services, has announced its expansion into Kentucky, giving Bluegrass State homeowners and businesses another option when it comes to their source of electricity. The move makes Kentucky the 13th state in POWERHOME SOLAR's footprint throughout the U.S.
Customers in Kentucky will be served by the company's offices in the adjoining states of Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee. POWERHOME SOLAR will be hiring 10-20 additional installation crew members in each neighboring state to keep up with demand. The company also is actively hiring 15-20 new sales associates.
"We're excited to offer Kentucky residents a supplement to grid energy," said POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller. "Solar is an investment in the future. Homeowners and businesses see the value in owning their power, and expanding into Kentucky means offering consumers a way to potentially cut costs on their electric bill, as well as reducing their carbon footprint."
A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, predicts that solar installer is projected to be the third fastest-growing occupation in the United States through 2029. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the equivalent of one in eight American homes are projected have solar panels installed by 2030.
High electric bills are another reason consumers are adding solar. Solar panels can be financed (in some cases, for roughly the same cost as an electric bill), and once the financing ends, so does your solar payment.
Not only can investing in solar energy potentially increase residential property value, but current tax credits also reinforce that solar energy is a sound decision. Congress recently extended a federal solar tax credit of up to 26 percent on newly-installed solar systems through 2021 and 2022.
Those interested in joining the Kentucky-area POWERHOME SOLAR team can apply for jobs at: http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs, or they can send an email to careers@powerhome.com.
About POWERHOME SOLAR
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,700 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 13 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
