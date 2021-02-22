KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, one of the fastest-growing American companies specializing in solar energy and energy efficiency services, is further expanding its presence in the Show-Me State by opening sales and installation offices in the Kansas City area that will provide homeowners and businesses in western Missouri with a supplement to grid energy.
POWERHOME SOLAR plans to hire up to 100 employees in the coming months to fill warehouse, installation and sales positions. Walk-in interviews for installers, warehouse, electricians and CDL driver personnel will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Independence (19677 E. Jackson Dr.) on Feb. 23-24 from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m. No prior experience for installers is necessary as the company offers on-the-job training. The company's new installation office will be in Lee's Summit (4251 NE Port Dr.), with the sales office opening planned for April. These new offices join the company's existing location in suburban St. Louis.
"By opening these office locations, POWERHOME SOLAR is bringing renewable energy jobs to the Kansas City market, and it's bringing clean energy to our growing customer base that has discovered their appetite for solar energy," said CEO Jayson Waller. "We love how this gives us greater coverage across the state."
Per 2019 data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Missouri residents pay over $115 per electric bill on average, putting the state in the top half of the country among those with highest electric bills. Solar panels can be financed (in some cases, for roughly the same cost as your electric bill), and once the financing ends, so does your payment for solar, allowing customers to "own their power."
Not only can investing in solar energy potentially increase residential property value, current tax credits reinforce that solar energy is a sound decision. Congress recently renewed a federal solar tax credit of up to 26 percent on newly-installed solar systems through 2021 and 2022. Missouri also supports net metering, which allows consumers to sell their excess energy back to participating utility companies at retail rates.
Those interested in joining the Kansas City sales and install teams also can visit http://powerhome.com/solar-jobs or send an email to careers@powerhome.com.
About POWERHOME SOLAR
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 1,600 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 11 states, it is ranked No. 255 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the third time in four years that the company has made the top 300 of this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
