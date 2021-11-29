MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHOME SOLAR, one of the fastest-growing solar companies in America that serves customers in 15 states, is holding a first-of-its-kind virtual Solar Summit. The event is aimed at attracting job seekers to fill hundreds of solar positions available in 15 states while educating homeowners about the benefits of solar.
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a new solar project was installed every 75 seconds in 2020, and there is now enough solar energy installed in the U.S. to power nearly 19 million households.
The Solar Summit is free and will be held Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m - 2 p.m. ET. POWERHOME SOLAR CEO Jayson Waller will present a live keynote address at 11 a.m. in Deerfield Beach, Florida, to a select group of attendees, including the media. Waller's keynote also will be available via Zoom for virtual attendees. His talk will highlight the benefits of working in one of the fastest-growing industries, and what homeowners and businesses can expect when hiring POWERHOME SOLAR, as well as other trends in solar.
POWERHOME SOLAR recruiters will be interacting virtually with participants to set up job interviews or to direct business inquiries in its markets in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and future opportunities in Florida. The company has plans to expand into the Florida market in Q1 of 2022.
"POWERHOME SOLAR works with innovative technology every day, so stepping into this forum to share industry insights is a great opportunity to educate people," Waller said. "Solar is becoming accepted in increasing numbers throughout the U.S., and those looking to join our team as a new hire or solar consumer will find value in this event."
Waller brings a wealth of knowledge about the industry, having scaled his business from 15 employees in 2015 to more than 2,200 today. He's also renowned for hosting the True Underdog podcast, which has achieved a top 3 ranking among Apple entrepreneurship podcasts, and for writing his recent book Own Your Power, which has made best seller lists on Amazon, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today.
This online hiring event and expo is designed to bridge the gap between technology and human experience, and POWERHOME SOLAR is always leading the way when it comes to innovation. The virtual Solar Summit will take place on the state-of-the-art Premier Virtual technology platform which has hosted more than 3,000 job fairs online since March 2020.
Those interested in joining this exclusive online event can register here: https://app.premiervirtual.com/events/47cde73a-c397-4ab9-93af-a0a20dcb2768/solar-summit/attendee
About POWERHOME SOLAR
POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 2,200 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is ranked No. 520 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the third time in four years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
