FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowerSchool, a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hobsons' Naviance and Intersect solutions. Naviance is a college, career, and life readiness solution used by students across the U.S. helping schools and districts assess and develop students' interests and competencies to best prepare them for life after high school. Intersect is an innovative admissions solution connecting students in Naviance to their best-fit higher education opportunities.
"PowerSchool's acquisition of Naviance and Intersect is a continuation of our commitment and core mission to provide unified technology that helps every student succeed no matter where they're from and where they're going," said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. "After high school, every student has their own unique preferences, path, and aspirations for education, career, and life choices. By bringing these two solutions into PowerSchool's unified portfolio, we are focusing on providing tools and insights that can help simplify, guide, and provide all the options they need to help with that journey."
By providing PowerSchool's customers with greater access to Naviance and Intersect, more counselors, students and their families, and districts will be able to get the benefits of deeper insights and support for college, career, and life readiness. Specifically, these solutions offer the following:
- Tools for counselors to help students identify career interest areas, align course work with their interests, and help advise families on college and career processes with planning, student assessments, and curriculum.
- Simplified college planning and application process for students and their families by helping them connect with the best-fit institutions based on their personalized path.
- Differentiated services that focus on the whole child such as social emotional needs, interpersonal skills, and transition skills as part of the path to best prepare them for life after high school.
- Reporting and analytics on student college and career readiness to support districts' state accountability goals.
"Supporting students to make informed decisions and plan for their college, career, and life journey is exactly the goal of Hobsons' Naviance and Intersect solutions," said Kate Cassino, CEO of Hobsons. "With Naviance and Intersect as part of PowerSchool's solutions, even more students will get the support they need to plan for the future they desire."
Naviance and Intersect customers will benefit from a comprehensive unified experience providing insights and personalization in preparing students for their college, career, and life journeys. Being part of the PowerSchool ecosystem will provide Naviance and Intersect customers additional investment with improved user experience in their student tools. PowerSchool and Hobsons will continue to operate separately and will conduct business as usual until close has been announced.
About PowerSchool
At PowerSchool, we believe in the simple truth that every student deserves the best opportunities in life. That's why our mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance, and HR. Today, we're proud to be the leading provider of K-12 education application technology supporting over 45 million students in over 80 countries. Visit http://www.powerschool.com to learn more.
About Hobsons
Hobsons helps millions of students identify their strengths, explore careers, create academic plans, match to best-fit educational opportunities, and reach their education and life goals. Through our solutions, we enable thousands of educational institutions to improve college and career planning, admissions and enrollment management, and student success and advising.
About Naviance
Naviance is a college, career, and life readiness (CCLR) platform that helps middle and high school students discover their strengths, explore college and career interests, create actionable goals, and find their best-fit path after high school. Trusted by more than 13,000 schools and more than 10 million students, this robust solution promotes college and career readiness by encouraging academic rigor and aligning student strengths and interests to long-term goals.
Naviance is the partner who helps ensure all students are able to plan for postsecondary success. Visit http://www.hobsons.com/Naviance/ to learn more.
About Intersect
Intersect is a best-fit recruitment platform offering a comprehensive set of solutions for colleges and universities to strategically reach best-fit students, those most likely to both apply and succeed. Intersect connects with Naviance, a widely-adopted college, career and life readiness platform, used by over 10 million students nationwide. It enables colleges and universities to better connect with high school students actively engaged in the college prep process. Intersect also makes it easier to collaborate and create connections with high school counselors to support a successful student journey. Visit http://www.hobsons.com/Intersect/ to learn more.
