MIDLAND PARK, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- powersolution.com, a leading New Jersey-based Managed IT Services Provider, has appointed David Ruchman as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective April 15, 2022. David Ruchman is succeeding David Dadian, who served as CEO since his founding of the company in 1996.
"I am excited for the changing of the guard," said David Dadian. "This is a natural transition that has been in our plans over the last several years. David Ruchman will continue to lead powersolution on a path of success."
David Ruchman brings over 17 years of experience, beginning his career at powersolution as a student intern while earning his BS and MS degrees in Computer Science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He served in various technical roles, eventually becoming powersolution's Chief Technology Officer, a position he held since 2010. While serving as CTO, he made a number of innovative operational and technology platform improvements. This involved expanding the company's IT security capabilities – including implementing an advanced multi-layered Secure Global Network across its client base.
Additionally, David Ruchman is a member of InfraGard, a selective non-profit cybersecurity group serving as a public-private partnership between U.S. businesses and the FBI.
"I am looking forward to continuing my career at powersolution as CEO. I hope to bring a renewed sense of enthusiasm to lead and inspire our team and continue the organization's path of growth and success," said David Ruchman.
David Dadian, Founder, will remain with the company, focusing on business development.
Established in 1996, powersolution.com is a New-Jersey-based, award-winning Managed IT and Security Services company. It received rankings (by CRN) in the U.S. top 500 IT managed services providers and top 100 IT security providers. The company earned CompTIA Managed Services and IT Security Trustmarks – both indicators of technical expertise, quality of service, and commitment to excellence. Additionally, powersolution is a member of the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell (NJCCIC).
