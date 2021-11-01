CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powur PBC, a rapidly growing renewable energy platform, has appointed seasoned solar executive Ethan Miller to the role of Chief Operating Officer and leading brand strategist Cami Boehme to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. In connection with today's announcement, Dean Rosenberg will move to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer. Following significant recent growth and two record-breaking crowdfunding rounds, these changes create a well-rounded and dynamic executive management team to lead the company through its next stage of innovation and growth.
Miller is a proven and accomplished leader with more than two decades of experience leading U.S. solar companies, from startups to established and valuable market leaders. Previous positions include VP of Field Operations at Sunpower, where he managed the rapid growth of the residential solar business; and Senior VP of Operations for Sunrun, where he built the installation business from the ground up to achieve No. 1 market share. Miller will bring his proven track record in rapid scaling and building successful teams to Powur's cloud-based platform, where he will lead best-in-class innovation, quality and customer experience for the high-growth company.
"It's no surprise that Powur has grown as quickly as it has. The unique model and technology platform here are second to none with benefits that are highly attractive to both homeowners and sellers," Miller said. "I am proud to join the team and ready to lead the transformative steps necessary in Powur's operations to scale as rapidly as the company is growing."
Boehme is a visionary and accomplished brand strategist and business leader with more than 20 years of experience in the energy, solar, technology and marketing arenas. Previous positions include Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Crius Energy, where she led the company's growth and marketing initiatives through startup, rapid growth and a successful IPO before she founded cost-reduction platform Viv Network, which she led as CEO before its purchase by a growth and investment firm. She is a passionate supporter of mission-based companies and brings a depth and breadth of experience to the Powur brand.
"In an industry where many things are done the same, Powur is leading the way with a truly differentiated and innovative model," Boehme said. "The brand already stands for integrity, innovation and mission. I am proud and honored to join Jonathan and his remarkable team to accelerate Powur's growth as we continue to build a platform changing the lives of the homeowners, sellers and installers who use our platform to cast their vote for a clean energy future."
Powur was founded with the vision to accelerate the adoption of clean energy worldwide, and its recent investments in people speak to the company's commitment to continued growth and innovation.
"I have never been more confident in the future of Powur and our opportunity to transform the industry," said Jonathan Budd, founder and CEO. "With Ethan and Cami coming on board, we are laser focused on creating a world-class brand, pouring rocket fuel on our already record-breaking growth, and delivering with absolute excellence. Quite simply, we are better poised than ever to bring affordable and customized clean energy solutions to hundreds of thousands of homeowners."
About Powur:
Founded in 2015, California-based Powur PBC is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. As the first 100% virtual, residential solar company in the cloud, Powur operates an innovative platform model, enabling it to scale quickly and meet the demands of an ever-expanding solar landscape. The company's model ensures that Powur is able to provide affordable and customized solar solutions to homeowners, while empowering its network of thousands of independent solar consultants and regionally specialized installation partners. For more information on the company, visit https://powur.com/.
