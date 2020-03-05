TULSA, Okla., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, formally announced today the appointment of Rob Hornbuckle as Vice President of Cloud Solution Services. A 30-year veteran of the Information Technology industry working in both an executive and senior consultant capacity, Mr. Hornbuckle's broad experience has centered on a variety of service delivery roles including strategic planning, design and implementation of cloud technology solutions. In this business-critical technology role, he will be responsible for providing enterprise-wide executive leadership with a focus in driving business transformation through the design and implementation of leading cloud solutions.
"The addition of Rob to our executive team brings our organization a seasoned veteran that greatly compliments both our leadership and delivery team's capabilities," stated Scott Prater, PPT Solutions' Vice President of Technology Solutions. "Rob will be an incredible asset to our rapidly growing cloud services business and its international expansion. With over three decades of experience partnering with many of the world's leading technology companies, he's the latest example of our ability to attract the industry's best and brightest talent."
"I'm very excited to join the PPT Solutions team, a company that has established a solid reputation for delivering transformative results for its customers and partners," stated Rob Hornbuckle. "I'm eager to engage with our current and future customers and partners to bring cloud solutions to their businesses that progressively enable their competitive advantage in this hyper-competitive marketplace."
Prior to joining PPT Solutions, Mr. Hornbuckle served in key information technology, consulting and leadership roles at Verint, Contact Solutions, NexxLinx, NexxPhase, Computer Associates, KPMG and GDS. He also holds a Bachelor's Degree from Fordham University.
Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more about the company's performance-based customer experience and business optimization solutions.
Media Contact:
Brian Fallers
PPT Solutions
Tel: +1 302.559.6431
brian.fallers@pptsolutions.com
About PPT Solutions Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services and Cloud Solution Services capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced insights, adaptive business processes and innovative growth strategies. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.
