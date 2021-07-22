NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PR Boutiques International (PRBI), a global collaborative network of boutique public relations firms, today announced the organization's newly elected 2021-2022 executive leadership team and board. David Ball of Ball Consulting Group, LLC in Newton/Boston, MA, will serve as PRBI's president, Julia Labaton of RED PR in New York, NY moves into the role of vice president.
These members take these leadership roles during a continued growth period for the organization, which now has 43 member agencies throughout 16 countries, including Hande Kilic and Serap Durak of Pozitif PR, a new member agency in Istanbul, Turkey.
"PRBI is a platform for global collaboration, providing its member boutique PR firms with scale and reach that would otherwise be unattainable," commented Ball, a PRBI member since 2017. "As president, my goal is to continue to grow the membership – which expanded even during the pandemic – and to support our members as their service offerings evolve to meet the needs of a rapidly changing PR and media landscape."
Ball and Labaton are joined on the Executive Committee by the following members:
- Secretary – Cheryl Bame, Bame Public Relations in Los Angeles, CA
- Treasurer – Paul Furiga, WordWrite Communications in Pittsburgh, PA
- At Large Member – Tarunjeet Rattan, Nucleus Public Relations in Bangalore, India
The elected 2021-2022 PRBI Board members include:
- Viviane Roy, VROY Communications, Montreal, Quebec
- Ellyn Caruso, CarusoPR, Chicago, Illinois
- Juris Petersons, Jazz Communications, Riga, Latvia
- Durée Mellion Ross, Durée & Company, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Aspen, Colorado
Agencies interested in PRBI membership can visit https://prboutiques.com/about-prbi/membership/ for more information.
About PR Boutiques International
PR Boutiques International™ (PRBI) is an international network of independently-owned boutique public relations firms. The principals of member firms are experienced practitioners who have held senior positions in large PR agencies, corporations, nonprofits or government and now lead their own boutique agencies where they prioritize client service. PRBI members excel in a wide range of client needs in many industries. Members' services include corporate public relations, consumer PR, health care PR, investor relations, crisis management, business‐to‐business PR, economic development PR, not‐for‐profit, academia, government, financial, technology, beauty and wellness legal, multicultural and international PR. Member practitioners have won the highest levels of professional awards, with qualifications ranging from PhDs to former top journalists. They also represent memberships in the most noteworthy international public relations and business associations.
Media Contact:
Ellyn Caruso
CarusoPR, for PRBI
SOURCE PR Boutiques International