NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will present to investors at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 11:15am ET.  A webcast of the event will be available at PRA Group's Investor Relations website, https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.  A replay of the event will be available at the same website until Mar. 2, 2021.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:
 Darby Schoenfeld, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
Darby.Schoenfeld@PRAGroup.com 

News Media Contact:
 Elizabeth Kersey
Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 431-3398
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.