NORFOLK, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will present to investors attending the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 2:20pm ET.  A webcast of this event will be available at PRA Group's Investor Relations website, https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.    

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:

Darby Schoenfeld, CPA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(757) 431-7913

Darby.Schoenfeld@PRAGroup.com 

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 431-3398

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pra-group-to-present-at-the-william-blair-41st-annual-growth-stock-conference-301301137.html

SOURCE PRA Group

