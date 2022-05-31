(PRNewsfoto/PRA Group)

NORFOLK, Va., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will present to investors attending the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:00pm ET.  A webcast of this event will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.   

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

