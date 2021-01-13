- Company announced its vision to transform the personalized cell therapy landscape using non-viral, antigen-specific UltraCAR-T® library approach - - Preliminary data from Phase I study of PRGN-2009 AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapy in HPV-associated cancers show increase in immune response upon repeated administration of PRGN-2009 monotherapy - - Preclinical data provided for new AdenoVerse immunotherapies in infectious disease -