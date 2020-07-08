DURHAM, N.C., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Fermentation, a leading biochemistry technology solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Joe Procopio as Chief Operating Officer. He was most recently Chief Product Officer for on-demand vehicle care and maintenance company, Spiffy, where his product and growth leadership resulted in several successful new lines of business, multiple new product launches, and significant market expansion. His portfolio also includes the acquisition of Automated Insights by Vista Equity Partners in 2015 and the acquisition of ExitEvent by Capitol Broadcasting Corporation in 2013.
At Precision Fermentation, Procopio will focus on the expansion of the BrewMonitor® product line and strategies to increase the company's reach, both within the craft beer industry and beyond. Co-founder and current COO Daniel Kulenic will transition to the role of Chief People Officer, where he will head human resources and customer success.
"The potential upside for Precision Fermentation is limitless," said Procopio. "I've been acquainted with this amazing team for over a year and I've been impressed with their strategies and approaches in bringing the BrewMonitor System to market. They've launched a truly disruptive technology in an industry that is ready to benefit from leaps in technical innovation. I'm excited to not only be helping lead their growth, but at the notion that it's going to be a satisfying and rewarding experience as well."
"Joe brings deep understanding of technical product development and go-to-market strategy through repeated success in scaling businesses at our stage and beyond," said Jared Resnick, founder and CEO of Precision Fermentation. "We are thrilled to add his leadership to our energetic team just as we are crossing two significant milestones – the upcoming launch of the next major release of BrewMonitor and our recent expansion of sales into Europe, Asia, and Australia. The timing is perfect for us to leverage Joe's talent and experience to help broaden the reach and applicability of our system."
