AUBURN, Mass., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automation is the key to successfully respond to increasing demand coupled with less manpower and limited funds. PI makes it possible with its state-of-the-art precision motion technologies which will be displayed online during the week-long Automate FORWARD event. Trusted knowledgeable PI engineers, on-hand to answer questions via live chat, can also propose possible solutions for smart automation projects in industry, research, and science.
High-Speed Precision Automation: Hybrid Gantries / Linear Motors / Air Bearings / Piezo Flexures
PI's new hybrid gantry has a unique, space saving guide design. The bridge axis is equipped with an air bearing guide that allows exact control of velocity as well as outstanding repeatability and straightness, while reducing particle emission over the work area considerably. New linear motor stages, direct drive rotary stages, and granite-based systems, specifically developed for industrial automation, help engineers design better performing motion systems used in industrial direct-to-shape printing, laser processing, additive manufacturing, bio-tech applications, electronics and photonics manufacturing. New piezo flexure-guided linear positioners offer excellent precision and responsiveness with step and settle typically in the millisecond range with billions of cycles of service life. Cost-effective and small footprint options are available for easy integration into applications such as image scanning, overlay, fast autofocus, interferometry, and super-resolution microscopy. Air bearings with linear motor drives provide another option when long travel vibration-free motion is required, highly constant velocity control is crucial, together with angular repeatability and geometric performance.
6-DOF Hexapod Robots
The parallel kinematic design of a hexapod provides a tremendous advantage over conventional multi-axis positioners constructed from a stack of single axis stages. PI has different models available to handle loads up to 2000kg. The latest generation of PI hexapod controllers with integrated EtherCAT® interface now makes it very easy for users to integrate the parallel-kinematic robots into automation systems without the need to perform challenging coordinate transformations.
Working with You
PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from sensors and piezo transducers to microscope nano-focus units, fast photonics alignment systems to multi-axis automation sub-systems.
About PI
PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.
