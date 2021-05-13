Precision Optics Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precision Optics Corporation)

Precision Optics Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precision Optics Corporation)

 By Precision Optics Corporation

GARDNER, Mass., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its third quarter fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Third quarter fiscal 2021 highlights:

  • Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $2.46 million compared to $2.37 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
  • Gross margins for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were 33% compared to 34% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year; and compared to 31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
  • Net Income of $552,280 during the quarter included $809,000 of Other Income due to the forgiveness of the SBA PPP Loan as well as $86,000 of stock-based compensation. This compared to a loss of $466,000, including $76,000 of stock-based compensation in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
  • The Company's cash position remains strong with an ending balance for the third quarter of $782,000.

Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey, commented, "The market opportunity for micro-optic and 3D-enabled devices and components in the medical and defense industries continues to be robust. Large, established industry players, and well-funded startup companies are looking for enabling technology partners, such as Precision Optics, that can make next generation products a reality. Over the past couple of years, we have made significant progress expanding the number of jointly developed projects in our engineering pipeline.  We expect many of these to move into production in the coming year to help drive growth."

Dr. Forkey continued, "While our ongoing production levels continue to be depressed due to the pandemic, the increase in engineering pipeline activity has helped to cushion the impact on overall revenues.  Our production revenue of $1.9 million during the quarter was flat compared to the most recent quarter and was down about $250,000 from the third quarter a year ago. Engineering revenue of $550,000 was down sequentially, but was up year-over-year, and is expected to increase again in future quarters.  Due to revenue recognition timing, reported revenue growth quarter-to-quarter may not reflect the full underlying growth trend of the business.  Further, we have efficiently managed the business with year-to-date improvements in adjusted EBITDA of over $500,000 compared to the same period a year ago. With a burgeoning pipeline, near-term projects expected to move from the pipeline to production, and the resumption of normalized production levels for products impacted by the pandemic, we believe we are well positioned heading into fiscal 2022."

The following table summarizes the third quarter (unaudited) results for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:





Three Months





Ended Mar 31,





2021

2020

Revenues

$      2,458,290

$      2,374,584









Gross Profit

818,024

817,019









Stock Compensation Expenses

74,794

64,334

Other

999,248

1,218,132

Total Operating Expenses

1,074,042

1,282,466









Operating Income (Loss)

(256,018)

(465,447)









Net Income (Loss)

552,278

(466,130)









Income (Loss) per Share







Basic

$                0.04

$              (0.04)



Fully Diluted

$                0.04

$              (0.04)









Weighted Average Common Shares

Outstanding







Basic

13,243,595

12,982,494



Fully Diluted

14,068,459

12,982,494

 

Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results for Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 5:00pm ET.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or

(412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/40924.  

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 20, 2021 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 10155310. A webcast replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/40924.  

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture.  Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Company Contact:                                                     

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION

22 East Broadway

Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338

Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Robert Blum

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 602-889-9700

peye@lythampartners.com

 

Following are the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and Statements of Operations, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)







March 31,

2021





June 30,

2020



ASSETS

















Current Assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

781,845





$

1,134,697



Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $250,633 at

March 31, 2021 and $248,450 at June 30, 2020)





1,533,781







1,481,437



Inventories





1,949,281







2,197,244



Prepaid expenses





132,156







133,707



Total current assets





4,397,063







4,947,085





















Fixed Assets:

















Machinery and equipment





3,084,691







2,907,533



Leasehold improvements





765,780







731,801



Furniture and fixtures





178,640







178,640









4,029,111







3,817,974



Less—Accumulated depreciation and amortization





3,419,203







3,314,824



Net fixed assets





609,908







503,150





















Operating lease right-to-use asset





75,804







118,403



Patents, net





135,536







95,229



Goodwill





687,664







687,664





















TOTAL ASSETS



$

5,905,975





$

6,351,531





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current Liabilities:

















Current portion of capital lease obligation



$

37,779





$

51,761



Current portion of acquisition earn out liability





166,667







166,667



Note payable to bank











808,962



Accounts payable





1,024,611







1,066,005



Customer advances





232,884







417,059



Accrued compensation and other





585,463







581,770



Current portion of operating lease liability





60,131







57,156



Total current liabilities





2,107,535







3,149,380





















Capital lease obligation, net of current portion





162,200







35,810



Acquisition earn out liability





166,666







333,333



Operating lease liability, net of current portion





15,673







61,247





















Stockholders' Equity:

















Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and

outstanding – 13,263,789 shares at March 31, 2021 and 13,191,789 June 30,

2020





132,638







131,918



Additional paid-in capital





50,044,789







49,702,986



Accumulated deficit





(46,723,526)







(47,063,143)



Total stockholders' equity





3,453,901







2,771,761





















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

5,905,975





$

6,351,531



 

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months

Ended March 31,





Nine Months

Ended March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenues



$

2,458,290





$

2,374,584





$

8,001,641





$

7,686,330





































Cost of Goods Sold





1,640,266







1,557,565







5,353,999







4,977,255



Gross Profit





818,024







817,019







2,647,642







2,709,075





































Research and Development Expenses, net





146,063







319,875







443,609







700,605



Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





927,979







962,591







2,671,176







3,111,397



Total Operating Expenses





1,074,042







1,282,466







3,114,785







3,812,002





































Operating Loss





(256,018)







(465,447)







(467,143)







(1,102,927)





































Other Income (Expense)

































Interest Expense





(666)







(683)







(2,202)







(138)



Gain on Forgiveness of Bank Note





808,962













808,962











































Net Income (Loss)



$

552,278





$

(466,130)





$

339,617





$

(1,103,065)





































Income (Loss) Per Share:

































Basic



$

0.04





$

(0.04)





$

0.03





$

(0.09)



Fully Diluted



$

0.04





$

(0.04)





$

0.02





$

(0.09)





































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

































Basic





13,243,595







12,982,494







13,208,805







12,898,004



Fully Diluted





14,068,459







12,982,494







13,841,700







12,898,004



 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-optics-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301291253.html

SOURCE Precision Optics Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.