PHILADELPHIA, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRECISIONscientia, a Pennsylvania-based medical communications agency specializing in interpreting and communicating the innovative science and data for cutting-edge therapies, is proud to recognize Nicole Ramocki, Ph.D., Vice President, Group Account Director, as one of the 2020 PM360 ELITE 100 in the "Launch Experts" category. Now in its sixth year, the PM360 ELITE Awards represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.
Nicole, a ten-year PRECISIONscientia (formerly, ETHOS Health Communications) veteran, embraces uncharted territory with confidence, working as a launch expert on novel and highly unique products. Her achievements are driven by her natural curiosity, which has notably led to the successful launch of a first-of-its-kind, FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapy for pediatric leukemia patients, as well as a novel and first FDA-approved oral treatment for people with relapsing Multiple Sclerosis.
"Our work is forever venturing into uncharted territories and defending your way as you go – and Nicole is a problem-solver to her core. She's constantly asking why, raising the difficult questions that need to be discussed, and won't stop until she gets to an answer," says Nate Wible, executive vice president and managing director of PRECISIONscientia. "Nicole is an expert explorer, and her curious nature is what drives her success and her teams to bring new and complicated therapies to market. We are thrilled to see her honored as a PM360 Elite Award winner."
Winners are profiled in PM360's May 2020 issue.
The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 18 categories.
About PRECISIONscientia: "Your Science Is Our Responsibility"
Founded in 2002, PRECISIONscientia (formerly ETHOS Health Communications) is an authority in interpreting and communicating the science of today's cutting-edge therapies. With more than 180 employees who have experience in virtually every therapeutic area, PRECISIONscientia provides scientific and medical marketing, medical affairs, and training solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. PRECISIONscientia was founded with the simple belief that the scientific story is the foundation of every pharmaceutical brand. As a result, it seeks out business professionals who deeply understand science and are committed to perfection, superior results, and relationships that transcend brands and companies. To learn more, visit www.precisionscientia.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
About PM360
PM360 targets marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.